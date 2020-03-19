Coronavirus: Premiership Rugby clubs may ask players to take pay cut
Last Updated: 19/03/20 10:37pm
Some Premiership Rugby clubs are considering asking players to take pay cuts to cope with the financial impact of coronavirus.
The Premiership has been suspended until at least April 20 to help stop the spread of COVID-19, a move which will cost clubs more than £1m.
The Rugby Players' Association board met through a conference call on Thursday and has advised its members not to agree to any cuts at this stage.
Earlier this week, Northampton Saints CEO Mark Darbon said they would lose £400,000 for every home game lost to the coronavirus.
The Welsh and Scottish rugby unions have promised financial aid to their clubs, but on Wednesday the RFU stopped short of confirming such measures.
Meanwhile, the IRFU has confirmed Irish Rugby's 2019-20 season is to conclude with immediate effect due to the coronavirus pandemic.