Coronavirus: Welsh Rugby Union promise financial support for clubs amid crisis

WRU have pledged to financially support clubs

The Welsh Rugby Union have pledged to financially support the country's clubs during the coronavirus pandemic.

After Saturday's announcement that all forms of rugby in Wales were suspended until the end of the month, the WRU says it wants to ensure a "sustainable future" for all clubs.

The WRU confirmed that grant payments will be made as normal at the end of April, emergency funding will be allocated to high-priority cases and that all clubs will receive an additional £1,000.

"These are testing times and our commitment is to do everything possible to safeguard the future of our game in Wales," the WRU said in a letter sent out to clubs on Wednesday.

"We will all have to make difficult choices and compromises. We also know we will need to evolve our plan as things change and as new information comes to light.

"We can assure you any decisions made by the WRU will be made with the best interests of everyone in the game and with the best information available at that point in time."

The RFU have also investigated ways to provide supports for their clubs

Due to the suspension of international and elite-level club fixtures, the WRU says it expects a "significant drop in revenue", which is likely to lead to a "substantial loss".

"We will need help from Welsh Government if we are to deliver our primary goal," the letter added. "We are deliberately not approaching government at present as the nation's health and well-being is clearly more important."

England's Rugby Football Union say they are "investigating a range of options to provide support for clubs."

The RFU added that it is waiting on information over how government measures to support businesses during the crisis could benefit rugby clubs.