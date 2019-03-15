Six Nations match between Wales and Ireland will be played under an open roof in Cardiff

Joe Schmidt and Warren Gatland

The Six Nations match between Wales and Ireland will be played under an open roof at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, despite awful weather forecast in Cardiff.

Both teams would have to agree for the roof to be closed - and Joe Schmidt's side have insisted it remain open. Rain is forecast for the fixture.

A victory would ensure a Grand Slam triumph for Wales, while Ireland could only retain their Six Nations crown if they win and Scotland defeat England at Twickenham.

Warren Gatland has urged his Wales side to take their Grand Slam opportunity against Ireland on Saturday

Wales trained with the roof closed at their traditional eve-of-game captain's run on Friday.

Asked about the roof situation, Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones said: "We know, as players, that it's going to be open. You would have to ask the Irish guys about what their mentality is.

"We've trained here on a few occasions with it open and closed. At the end of the day, the pitch and conditions are the same for both teams."

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones

In the build-up to the weekend, Wales boss Warren Gatland had said he did not want the expected poor weather to detract from the occasion.

"My only concern is that if it's pouring down with rain, then we have a responsibility to the game for a spectacle," he said.

"I don't see the point in having the opportunity to close the roof, only to potentially play in terrible conditions."

Ireland will travel to Cardiff to play Wales

Schmidt said his team would "adapt" to whatever decision was made but recalled their 2017 visit to Cardiff when he believes Wales over-watered the pitch.

"For us, I think, the last time it was closed, we arrived there and there was a lot said about making it good for spectators," he said. "And then the sprinklers were on for 30 minutes and the ground was very, very damp before the game started.

Wales are looking to win a Grand Slam

"So that probably enters into our minds about which closed is it going to be? Is it going to be closed and wet, or is it going to be closed and dry?

"If it's closed and wet, we might as well have the roof open and let the rain come in."