Six Nations: Gael Fickou shifted to the wing for Wales vs France

Gael Fickou has moved from centre to the wing for France's trip to Cardiff, as Vincent Rattez drops out injured and Virimi Vakatawa returns

Gael Fickou will start on the wing as Virimi Vakatawa returns to the France XV for their Six Nations game against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

Fickou, who started both of France's Six Nations victories over England and Italy in Paris at inside centre, is named in the 11 shirt in place of Vincent Rattez, who broke a fibula against the Italians earlier this month.

Montpellier's Arthur Vincent - a Test starter for the first time in the victory over Italy - moves from 13 to 12, accommodating the return of in-form Vakatawa.

Clermont wing Damian Penaud remains absent due to injury, with the rest of the backs unchanged: Anthony Bouthier at full-back, Teddy Thomas on the right wing, and half-backs Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack at scrum-half and fly-half respectively.

The France forward pack remains unchanged, as flanker Charles Ollivon leads a side seeking a first win in Cardiff since 2010.

Cyrille Baille, Julien Marchand and Mohamed Haous complete the front row, Bernard Le Roux and Paul Willemse the second row and Francois Cros, Ollivon and Alldritt the back row.

Among the replacements there are several changes, as Racing 92 hooker Camille Chat and Toulouse back Thomas Ramos return, while 20-year-old Toulon prop Jean-Baptiste Gros and 22-year-old Lyon flanker Dylan Cretin are both in line for their Test debuts.

France: 15 Anthony Bouthier, 14 Teddy Thomas, 13 Virimi Vakatawa, 12 Arthur Vincent, 11 Gael Fickou, 10 Romain Ntamack, 9 Anthony Dupont; 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Julien Marchand, 3 Mohamed Haouas, 4 Bernard Le Roux, 5 Paul Willemse, 6 Francois Cros, 7 Charles Ollivon (c), 8 Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: 16 Camille Chat, 17 Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18 Demba Bamba, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Dylan Cretin, 21 Baptiste Serin, 22 Matthieu Jalibert, 23 Thomas Ramos.