England coach Eddie Jones confirms Manu Tuilagi in contention to face Ireland in Six Nations

Manu Tuilagi missed England's win over Scotland with a groin injury

England head coach Eddie Jones has confirmed Manu Tuilagi is in contention to face Ireland in the Six Nations after recovering from a groin injury.

Tuilagi suffered a "low-grade" groin strain in the 24-17 defeat to France on February 2 and subsequently missed the 13-6 win over Scotland at Murrayfield on February 8.

The Leicester centre has returned to training and is expected to feature when unbeaten Ireland visit Twickenham on Sunday.

"He's good," said Jones, when asked about Tuilagi's progress. "[He] trained fully today so he should be in contention for selection.

England face Ireland at Twickenham on Sunday

"It's good to have a quality player back."

Exeter centre Henry Slade missed both games against France and Scotland after fracturing his ankle in December but could return to the side this weekend.

"Slade trained today so again we've just got to monitor his progress," added Jones, who described Slade's progress as "positive".

0:28 Jones believes Johnny Sexton deserves the Ireland captaincy Jones believes Johnny Sexton deserves the Ireland captaincy

England will be without Mako Vunipola, who will miss the match after travelling to Tonga for family reasons, but Jones believes he has enough cover to cope without the Saracens prop.

"He's a quality player but we're luck we're blessed with two outstanding loosehead props in Joe Marler and Ellis Genge," said Jones.

"We can certainly cover the losses of Mako but it is disappointing to lose him."