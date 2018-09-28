Rugby Championship key battles: Springboks v Wallabies

Faf de Klerk against Will Genia will likely prove a pivotal battle in Saturday's Test

South Africa host Australia in Port Elizabeth on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action, set on avenging their Rugby Championship defeat in Brisbane from Round Three.

Ahead of kick-off, we have taken a look at three key battles which could go a long way to deciding its outcome.

Ahead of kick-off, we have taken a look at three key battles which could go a long way to deciding its outcome.

Faf de Klerk v Will Genia

Two of the form players in the Rugby Championship so far this year have been respective nines Will Genia for Australia and Faf de Klerk for South Africa.

De Klerk's wonderful range of passing and Genia's speed of ball and thought up against each other should make for great viewing.

De Klerk has been superb for South Africa during the Rugby Championship

Whichever scrum-half can set the desired pace and tempo will likely have more opportunities to wield influence over the Test.

When on form, both De Klerk and Genia are sensational performers and very difficult to stop. Who will shine the brighter in Port Elizabeth?

Genia has been a consistent performer for Australia despite the team's inconsistent displays

Sikhumbuzo Notshe v David Pocock

Any side who faces Australia with David Pocock and Michael Hooper named to start must pay close attention to the breakdown, or the game could well drift away.

Opposite Pocock on Saturday will be a man making his first ever start in the Bok jersey, 25-year-old Sikhumbuzo Notshe. The backrow will also be featuring at No 8 for the first time at Test level.

Sikhumbuzo Notshe (left) will be making his first Test start and Rugby Championship debut for the Boks

The Stormers man has four caps to his name, but all have come off the bench and none in the Rugby Championship before.

Pocock is most probably the premier breakdown specialist in world rugby. Notshe and others must attempt to stem his influence.

David Pocock's breakdown work and jackal technique is outstanding in the world game

"What's changed dramatically with him [Notshe] in Super Rugby this year is his work rate on the field," Western Province coach John Dobson said this week.

"A lot of people have levelled against his physicality, but he's got so much intensity. I think he has matured a lot.

"At the breakdown especially, I think he's become next level. He could always return kicks-offs with interest and run, but I think his work-rate off the ball has been exceptional."

Jesse Kriel v Reece Hodge

One of the toughest channels on the pitch to defend is the outside-centre berth, and with Jesse Kriel moving in there fairly cold having last played on the wing for the Boks against the All Blacks, could that be an area to target for the Wallabies?

Jesse Kriel has moved from the right wing to outside-centre for Saturday's Test

Kurtley Beale at 10 and Matt Toomua at inside-centre will likely test out that outside edge, while Kriel's opposite number Reece Hodge will look to use his physicality and hands to create space for others.

Hodge too will have to be disciplined defending at 13 for Australia, while he also provides an ability off the tee from long distance which is a huge bonus.

Reece Hodge has started every match for the Wallabies at 13 in this year's Rugby Championship

Both Kriel and Hodge have a critical job to do within their defensive lines. Will one crack on the day?