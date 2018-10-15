Saracens No 8 Billy Vunipola out of England's autumn internationals with broken arm

Billy Vunipola has suffered a broken arm for the third time this year

Billy Vunipola has been ruled out for 12 weeks after breaking his left arm and will miss England's autumn internationals.

The Saracens No 8 suffered his latest injury in Sunday's 13-3 Champions Cup win at Glasgow, and will undergo surgery on Tuesday.

Prop Mako Vunipola's calf strain and lock Nick Isiekwe's ankle sprain are further injury blows for England, with both now also huge doubts to take part in the autumn schedule.

"Nick Isiekwe, Billy Vunipola and Mako Vunipola are set for a spell on the sidelines," Saracens confirmed in a statement.

"The trio were all forced off in Saracens' Heineken Champions Cup win over Glasgow Warriors on Sunday.

"Isiekwe suffered an ankle sprain and is waiting to be assessed by a consultant with regards to the full extent of the injury.

"Billy has fractured his left arm and will have surgery on Tuesday. He is expected to be out of action for around 12 weeks.

"Mako picked up a calf strain and his progress will be monitored."

Nathan Hughes has been cited for punching Lewis Ludlow

Vunipola's latest setback is the latest in a series of injury blows for the 25-year-old.

He missed the 2017 British and Irish Lions tour after shoulder surgery before then suffering a serious knee injury and two consecutive right-arm fractures.

It also provides a further selection headache for England head coach Eddie Jones, particularly at No 8. He is due to name his squad for the November games on Thursday.

Wasps No 8 Nathan Hughes' status for the autumn Tests is uncertain as he faces a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday for punching Gloucester's Lewis Ludlow. His initial hearing last week - which lasted over four hours - was aborted after he tweeted "what a joke" as his case was heard, Sky Sports News understands.

If Hughes is found guilty he could also miss England's November Tests, with the punishment for punching ranging from two to 10 weeks.

Exeter No 8 Sam Simmonds was ruled out for six months after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament knee injury against Worcester on September 29.

England will be without lock Joe Launchbury in November

Wasps captain Joe Launchbury is another who will be unavailable after undergoing knee surgery.

England will also be without winger Anthony Watson (Achilles), centre Jonathan Joseph (knee), prop Ellis Genge (knee), prop Beno Obano (knee), scrum-half Dan Robson (ankle), while centre Ben Te'o (calf) stands just an outside chance of playing any part.

England will play South Africa (November 3), New Zealand (November 10), Japan (November 17) and Australia (November 24) in their autumn internationals, with each game exclusively live on Sky Sports.