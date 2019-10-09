Courtney Lawes says England are prepared for potentially typhoon-hit France clash

0:36 England's Courtney Lawes says the team are prepared to play their World Cup game against France in any conditions amid the threat of a typhoon. England's Courtney Lawes says the team are prepared to play their World Cup game against France in any conditions amid the threat of a typhoon.

England lock Courtney Lawes says the team are prepared to play in bad weather conditions against France on Saturday if required.

The build-up to the World Cup Pool C decider has been dominated by the threat of Super Typhoon Hagibis.

Early reports suggest it could be one of the most aggressive typhoons ever recorded, which is on course to wipe out both weekend matches being played at Yokohama.

The extreme weather event had initially threatened Ireland's crunch fixture against Samoa in Fukuoka on Saturday but is now moving towards Tokyo and Yokohama, where it could have a significant impact on England's all-Six Nations clash.

"We just go with the flow, it's all you can do, we can't control the weather. We're prepared to play in bad conditions or if the game doesn't go ahead then we have to deal with that," Lawes told Sky Sports.

However, he did admit the lower temperatures could work in England's favour: "It's certainly more familiar. Maybe not mine necessarily but we are prepared to play in anything."

Lewis Ludlam is one of the new faces making a big impact in Eddie Jones' squad and Lawes believes the "unbelievable" 23-year-old will have long career in international rugby.

Lewis Ludlam made his first World Cup start in the win over USA

"It's not just his first World Cup, it's his first campaign with the team," he said.

"He's just been thrown into the limelight and he's dealing with it great. The thing that he has got on his side is that he is an unbelievable player. As long as he continues playing to his strengths he'll be here a long time."