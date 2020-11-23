England recall Anthony Watson and Luke Cowan-Dickie for Autumn Nations Cup clash with Wales

England back Anthony Watson has not yet featured in the Autumn Nations Cup

Anthony Watson and Luke Cowan-Dickie have been recalled to the England squad ahead of Saturday's Autumn Nations Cup clash against Wales.

Neither player has so far featured in the tournament but Bath wing Watson has recovered from an ankle injury sustained in the Six Nations win over Italy on October 31, while Exeter hooker Cowan-Dickie is available again following minor knee surgery.

Wasps flanker Jack Willis also returns after being left out of the squad for Saturday's 18-7 win over Ireland.

Northampton full-back George Furbank and Wasps fly-half Jacob Umaga, meanwhile, are both injured and not included in England's 35-man squad, announced by the Rugby Football Union on Monday.

1:01 England head coach Eddie Jones says his side controlled the game in the win against Ireland and heaps praise on double try scorer Jonny May England head coach Eddie Jones says his side controlled the game in the win against Ireland and heaps praise on double try scorer Jonny May

England are chasing a seventh successive victory, and need only a point against Wales to win Pool A and secure a Nations Cup final place.

Eddie Jones' side beat Wales 33-30 when the countries last met in the Six Nations eight months ago and while England have continued their winning ways since then, Wales have struggled.

Their 18-0 victory over Georgia on Saturday ended a six-match losing run under head coach Wayne Pivac.

England squad to play Wales

Backs: Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), Elliot Daly (Saracens), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors), Max Malins (Bristol Bears), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints), Dan Robson (Wasps), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

Forwards: Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby), Ben Earl (Bristol Bears), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Beno Obano (Bath Rugby), David Ribbans (Northampton Saints), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs), Jack Willis (Wasps)