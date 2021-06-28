England add uncapped Harlequins trio Marcus Smith, Alex Dombrandt and Jack Kenningham to squad for USA and Canada Tests

Marcus Smith is one four players who helped Harlequins to their Premiership final victory over Exeter on Saturday to be named in Eddie Jones' England squad

England have added uncapped Harlequins trio Marcus Smith, Alex Dombrandt and Jack Kenningham to their squad for the summer Tests against USA and Canada.

Harlequins' fellow Premiership-winner Joe Marchant has also been called up by Eddie Jones, with Henry Slade the lone player from beaten finalists Exeter Chiefs named in the final 37-man squad.

Wasps hooker Gabriel Oghre - one of 23 uncapped players - has returned to the squad after being involved in the first training week earlier in June.

London Irish lock Chunya Munga is in camp as an apprentice player, but Northampton Saints winger Ollie Sleightholme was unavailable for selection due to suffering concussion in training.

"This is the third and final phase of our selection," England head coach Jones said.

"We have a squad here full of talent and potential, with 23 uncapped players who have the chance to make their England debut.

"We've had two good weeks working and training hard and now we look forward to seeing how far we can go."

England regrouped at Pennyhill Park on Monday after Sunday's international match between an England A side and Scotland A was called off after further positive Covid-19 cases in the Scotland squad.

England take on USA on July 4 and Canada on July 10 respectively, with both games at Twickenham Stadium.

England's updated 37-man squad

Forwards: Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, uncapped), Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, uncapped), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 21 caps), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 28 caps), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, uncapped), Paul Hill (Northampton Saints, 5 caps), Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors, 1 cap), Jack Kenningham (Harlequins, uncapped), Curtis Langdon (Sale Sharks, uncapped), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 8 caps), Lewis Ludlow (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped), Josh McNally (Bath Rugby, uncapped), Chunya Munga (London Irish, uncapped), Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 1 cap), Gabriel Oghre (Wasps, uncapped), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, uncapped), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 22 caps), Harry Wells (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Backs: Josh Bassett (Wasps, uncapped), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 9 caps), George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 3 caps), Dan Kelly (Leicester Tigers, uncapped), Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 6 caps), Max Malins (Bristol Bears, on loan from Saracens, 7 caps), Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 5 caps), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, uncapped),

Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby, uncapped), Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, uncapped), Dan Robson (Wasps, 12 caps), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 38 caps), Marcus Smith (Harlequins, uncapped), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, uncapped), Jacob Umaga (Wasps, uncapped)