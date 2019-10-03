Scotland's Fraser Brown says hectic Rugby World Cup schedule is not a problem ahead of Japan clash

Fraser Brown says Scotland are ready for the tough test against both Russia and Japan

Scotland have no complaints about the World Cup schedule, despite them being at a disadvantage for the Pool A finale against hosts Japan, says hooker Fraser Brown.

The Scots play Russia in their penultimate group game on October 9 before facing Japan four days later in a match that is likely to send one side into the quarter-finals.

In contrast to Scotland's quick turnaround, Japan play Samoa on October 5 and will have had a week to rest and prepare for the crunch meeting in Yokohama.

While some pundits have suggested the hosts have been given an unfair advantage for the match, Brown said there were no grounds for complaint.

"We can't say it's not fair because it's us, and four years ago or last week someone else had it so it doesn't bother you. It's the way the tournament is," he said.

"There's five-day turnarounds in the league, there's a five-day turnaround back home between league games and European games. You just have to deal with it."

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is prepared for the quick turnaround

Brown said the squad were supported by a backroom staff that had mapped out nutrition, recovery and training plans to deal with the testing schedule.

"They've been planning this not just for the last four weeks, they've been planning for a year-and-a-half. They have all those things in place," he added.

"It'll be difficult, you can't hide away from the fact it's difficult to play two test matches in four, five days.

"We've known this for a long time, you've got to get your head round it."

Greig Laidlaw breaks through to score Scotland's second try against Samoa

Gregor Townsend will likely turn to some of the fringe players to get the job done against Russia and save key men for the Japan challenge, though some core members of the squad may have to double up.

Brown said playing at the Rugby World Cup puts huge physical demands on players and that some of the strain could be eased by raising the 31-man squad limit.

"The reason you're selected to go to the World Cup is because you're a good player but it's meant to be a challenge to be able to perform and win," he said.

0:52 Japan supporters celebrate their country's historic 19-12 victory over Ireland in Shizuoka in the Rugby World Cup Japan supporters celebrate their country's historic 19-12 victory over Ireland in Shizuoka in the Rugby World Cup

"It does put a lot of strain on players, particularly now when we're talking about player welfare and HIAs (Head Injury Assessments) being a massive focus for the past two or three years."

As a top-tier side Scotland will be under huge pressure to perform against the 'Brave Blossoms' and extend their World Cup campaign.

However, the hosts, who will be roared on by an emotional and expectant home crowd, will also have a huge weight on their shoulders.

Brown said: "For us it'll be a high pressure game but it'll be pressure for them as the host nation.

"I don't know if there's any favourites, it'll be about who deals with the pressure and I don't think you can put that down to odds."