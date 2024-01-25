Six Nations: Suspended Grant Gilchrist out of Scotland's tournament opener against Wales

Grant Gilchrist will not play in Scotland's first match of the Six Nations against Wales after being handed a one-week ban.

Gilchrist was given the suspension after being sent off for dangerous tackling.

The 33-year-old Edinburgh lock was banned following an independent disciplinary hearing after the Challenge Cup match against Scarlets.

Image: Gilchrist is suspended for a week after being given two yellow cards for dangerous tackles

Gilchrist was sent off by referee Sara Cox in the 72nd minute following a second yellow card for dangerous tackles and will not be available for Scotland's trip to Cardiff on February 3.

Gilchrist can appeal the ruling.

"An independent judicial officer, Gareth Graham (England), who conducted the case on a papers only basis, found that Gilchrist had committed two similar offences in that he made two dangerous tackles that both warranted yellow cards," Edinburgh said in a statement.

"The judicial officer decided that an appropriate sanction entry point for the offending was one week, however, despite the player's acceptance of the charge and his full co-operation with the disciplinary process, mitigation could not be applied in this instance as any period of suspension has to be rounded up to a whole number of weeks.

"A suspension of one week was therefore imposed and as Gilchrist would have been considered for selection for Scotland's Guinness Six Nations match against Wales on Saturday February 3, he is free to play on Monday February 5.

"Both the player and EPCR have the right to appeal the decision."