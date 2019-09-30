CJ Stander: Ireland flanker says Rugby World Cup Japan defeat ranks 'close to the bottom'

CJ Stander has featured 36 times for Ireland since his debut in 2016

CJ Stander says Ireland's 19-12 defeat to Japan ranks "close to the bottom" in terms of his career setbacks, following the surprise loss in Shizuoka.

Stander has started Ireland's opening two games at No 8 and could be deployed again when Joe Schmidt's side face Russia on Thursday.

Ireland are still able to reach the last eight of the competition, but may face back-to-back world champions New Zealand, rather than South Africa, should they finish second in Pool A.

Ireland's players were dejected after their defeat in Shizuoka

Stander, who was sent off when Ireland played his native South Africa in 2016, said: "It's up there, I'd say it's close to the bottom. My red card's probably always going to be at the bottom.

"It's something that's probably good learnings in a place where you don't get a lot of opportunities to get learnings.

"It's just a few games we've missed the consistency we want now.

"We drive ourselves by high standards, so we've got to be consistent in our process and what we do."

0:42 Joe Schmidt says Ireland must commend Japan for the way they played Joe Schmidt says Ireland must commend Japan for the way they played

After World Rugby's fourth-ranked side suffered the shock defeat at the Ecopa Stadium, boss Schmidt said they were "too hesitant" during the game.

Johnny Sexton also said he was thankful Ireland's setback against the hosts occurred in the group phase, rather than in the knockout games.

Ireland eased through the pool stages in 2011 and 2015 but were knocked out in the quarter-finals on both occasions, by Wales and Argentina respectively.

But Stander insists Ireland have the ability to bounce back from their defeat to Japan, as long as they can capitalise more often when gaining territory.

"I believe we can attack well, build on the moments we have and use opportunities to put points on the board," the 29-year-old added.

"Sometimes when you lose those moments against a team like Japan you're going to get punished.

1:01 Ireland prop Cian Healy says his team can come back stronger after their Rugby World Cup defeat to Japan Ireland prop Cian Healy says his team can come back stronger after their Rugby World Cup defeat to Japan

"So now we've got to look after the ball, make sure we stick with our process when we set down the attack plan, make sure we back what we're doing.

"And just don't give other teams entries into what we do."

Ireland named the same squad for their first two World Cup games.

Ulster's Jordi Murphy has joined the squad after Jack Conan was ruled out of the tournament with a broken foot, while Tadhg Beirne could feature at lock in their upcoming game at the Kobe Misaki Stadium.