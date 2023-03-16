Warren Gatland makes six Wales Six Nations changes for trip to Paris vs France; Dan Biggar, Alun Wyn Jones, George North return

George North comes in as one of six Wales changes to face France away in the Six Nations

Warren Gatland has once again made several Wales changes, with six alterations to the side to face France in Paris for their final Six Nations clash.

Experienced trio Dan Biggar, George North and Alun Wyn Jones are recalled to fly-half, outside-centre and second-row respectively, while Saracens centre Nick Tompkins, Dragons flanker Aaron Wainwright and Gloucester back Louis Rees-Zammit all also brought in - the latter at full-back.

Biggar replaces Owen Williams, who drops to the bench, while youthful centre pairing Mason Grady and Joe Hawkins are axed from the squad altogether for North and Tompkins.

Dan Biggar is brought back in to start at No 10, with Owen Williams dropped to the bench

Dafydd Jenkins moves to the bench as lock Jones heads straight to the starting XV once again, while Wainwright replaces Jac Morgan and Rees-Zammit is in for the injured Liam Williams (shoulder). Morgan doesn't make the 23-player squad either.

Having made five changes after a 34-10 Round 1 defeat to Ireland, then nine changes to the side which suffered a 35-7 Round 2 defeat to Scotland in Murrayfield for the visit of England to Cardiff, and a further six changes from the 20-10 home defeat to England for the trip to Rome, Gatland again rings the changes.

Louis Rees-Zammit is recalled to start at full-back at the Stade de France

Taulupe Faletau will earn his 100th Test cap for Wales at No 8, while Leigh Halfpenny is recalled to sit among the replacements.

Wings Josh Adams and Rio Dyer complete the back-row with Rees-Zammit, while Rhys Webb keeps his place at scrum-half to start alongside Biggar.

The front-row is unchanged with Wyn Jones at loosehead, skipper Ken Owens at hooker and Tomas Francis at tighthead, while lock Adam Beard partners Jones in the second-row.

Alun Wyn Jones, who has been in and out of the side during this championship, is back to start

Justin Tipuric joins Wainwright and Faletau in the starting back-row, with Tommy Reffell the bench cover again.

"Last weekend was really important for us getting a win in the Six Nations and building a bit of confidence. It was a step in the right direction but there's still lots for us to work on," Gatland said.

"We've worked hard on a few things in terms of tidying some of the defensive lapses that we've made and getting those things right. We're still working hard on our attack.

No 8 Taulupe Faletau will earn his 100th Test cap for Wales

"I think France last weekend put in probably one of the best performances seen in a long, long time. They're the number two team in the world. They bring a really physical approach to the way they play and they've tended to start well.

"So that's the important thing. We've got to go out there and start well, make sure we're in that arm wrestle with them and give ourselves that opportunity.

"They're a team that kick the ball a lot, so we've also got to make sure that our backfield is right and we've got to be good in the air."

Wales: 15 Louis Rees-Zammit, 14 Josh Adams, 13 George North, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Rio Dyer, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Rhys Webb; 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Ken Owens (c), 3 Tomas Francis, 4 Adam Beard, 5 Alun Wyn Jones, 6 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Justin Tipuric, 8 Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: 16 Bradley Roberts, 17 Gareth Thomas, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Dafydd Jenkins, 20 Tommy Reffell, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Owen Williams, 23 Leigh Halfpenny.

Atonio returns for France after suspension; Taofifenua in to start

France head coach Fabien Galthie has kept changes to a minimum, with two changes made from the side who destroyed England at Twickenham.

Uini Atonio is back from suspension and slots straight in at tighthead for Dorian Aldegheri, who drops out of the matchday 23 altogether.

The other change sees Romain Taofifenua replace the injured Paul Willemse in the second row, while the rest of the team is as you were.

On the bench, Taofifenua's promotion opens the door for Bastien Chalureau to make his Six Nations bow, having earned his first caps for France in the Autumn Nations Series in wins over South Africa and Japan.

France: 15 Thomas Ramos, 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Gael Fickou, 12 Jonathan Danty, 11 Ethan Dumortier, 10 Romain Ntamack, 9 Antoine Dupont (c); 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Julien Marchand, 3 Uini Atonio, 4 Thibaud Flament, 5 Romain Taofifenua, 6 Francois Cros, 7 Charles Ollivon, 8 Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: 16 Peato Mauvaka 17 Reda Wardi, 18 Sipili Falatea, 19 Bastien Chalureau, 20 Sekou Macalou, 21 Maxime Lucu, 22 Yoram Moefana, 23 Melvyn Jaminet