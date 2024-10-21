Wales name squad for Autumn Nations Series as Dewi Lake retains captaincy

Wales boss Warren Gatland has named two uncapped players in a 35-strong squad for the Autumn Nations Series with Dewi Lake retaining the captaincy.

New Zealand-born Scarlets wing Blair Murray - he qualifies for Wales via his mother - and Gloucester's former England U20 lock Freddie Thomas have both made the squad ahead of games against Fiji, Australia and South Africa in November.

Dragons scrum-half Rhodri Williams, who has not played for Wales since 2014, is recalled along with the likes of Leicester prop Nicky Smith, Gloucester backs Gareth Anscombe and Max Llewellyn, plus Scarlets back Tom Rogers.

Ospreys hooker Lake, meanwhile, retains the captaincy after leading Wales on tour to Australia this summer.

Adam Beard, Ryan Elias, Jac Morgan, Will Rowlands, Henry Thomas and Tomos Williams return to the squad having missed the Tests in Australia due to injury or being rested.

Injury absentees, meanwhile, include wing Josh Adams, lock Dafydd Jenkins, hooker Elliot Dee and No 8 Taulupe Faletau.

Wales kick off their autumn campaign against Fiji on November 10, followed by an appointment with the Wallabies seven days later and then world champions South Africa on November 23.

Sam Warburton said he was 'happy' despite Wales' narrow 36-28 defeat to Australia as he saw plenty of positives that show signs of encouragement for this youthful squad.

Gatland said: "The coaches and I can't wait to get started for this Autumn Nations Series and having the players back in camp next Monday to begin preparations for our first game against Fiji.

"We feel this is an exciting squad with some experience coming back to join the younger players. We know they are going to work incredibly hard as a group this November.

"We have three very different opposition in Fiji, Australia and South Africa, but are looking forward to the challenges that each will pose."

On the captaincy, Gatland added: "I thought Dewi did a really good job with the captaincy over the summer, so we've decided for him to continue in the role this autumn."

Dewi Lake reduces the deficit for Wales against South Africa after powering over the try line from close range.

Wales' 35-player squad:

Forwards: Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff), Adam Beard (Ospreys), James Botham (Cardiff), Ben Carter (Dragons), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Archie Griffin (Bath), Dewi Lake (Ospreys), Evan Lloyd (Cardiff), Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets), Jac Morgan (Ospreys), Taine Plumtree (Scarlets), Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers), Will Rowlands (Racing 92), Nicky Smith (Leicester Tigers), Freddie Thomas (Gloucester), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys), Henry Thomas (Scarlets), Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons)

Backs: Gareth Anscombe (Gloucester), Ellis Bevan (Cardiff), Sam Costelow (Scarlets), Rio Dyer (Dragons), Mason Grady (Cardiff), Josh Hathaway (Gloucester), Eddie James (Scarlets), Max Llewellyn (Gloucester), Blair Murray, Tom Rogers (both Scarlets), Ben Thomas (Cardiff), Nick Tompkins (Saracens), Owen Watkin (Ospreys), Rhodri Williams (Dragons), Tomos Williams (Gloucester), Cameron Winnett (Cardiff). (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian RAdnedge)

Autumn Internationals: Fixtures and UK kick-off times

Saturday November 2

3.10pm England vs New Zealand, Twickenham Stadium

5.40pm Scotland vs Fiji, Murrayfield

Friday November 8

8.10pm - Ireland vs New Zealand, Aviva Stadium

Saturday November 9

3.10pm England vs Australia, Twickenham

5.40pm Italy vs Argentina, TBC

8.10pm France vs Japan, Stade de France

Sunday November 10

1.40pm - Wales vs Fiji, Principality Stadium

4.10pm Scotland vs South Africa, Murrayfield

Friday November 15

8.10pm - Ireland vs Argentina, Aviva Stadium

Saturday November 16

3.10pm Scotland vs Portugal, Murrayfield

5.40pm England vs South Africa, Twickenham

8.10pm France vs New Zealand, Stade de France

Sunday November 17

1.40pm - Italy vs Georgia, TBC

4.10pm - Wales vs Australia, Principality Stadium

Friday November 22

8.10pm France vs Argentina, Stade de France

Saturday November 23

3.10pm - Ireland vs Fiji, Aviva Stadium

5.40pm - Wales vs South Africa, Principality Stadium

8.10pm - Italy vs New Zealand, TBC

Sunday November 24

1.40pm Scotland vs Australia, Murrayfield

4.10pm England vs Japan, Twickenham

Saturday November 30

3.10pm - Ireland vs Australia, Aviva Stadium

Watch every game of the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, including all three Test matches against the Wallabies, exclusively live on Sky Sports. Also stream with NOW.