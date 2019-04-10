Tom Williams set to leave Harlequins at the end of the season

Harlequins academy transition coach Tom Williams will leave the club at the end of the season.

Williams spent his entire playing career at Quins, making 208 Premiership appearances and scoring over 60 tries across 13 years.

After retiring in 2015, Williams joined the coaching staff at the club, helping young players transition to the first team and supported the commercial arm of the club with its leadership programme, The Business Academy.

The former winger and full-back will take on a career outside of rugby when he leaves Quins this summer.

"Harlequins has been a part of everything that I have done for over 17 years; very nearly half my life," said Williams.

"For 13 of those years, I got to pull on the quarters and test myself against some of the best players in the world.

"The time is now right for me to take a change in my career and move away from rugby into corporate coaching. I can't wait to spend more time with my wife Alex, our three children Freddie, Arlo and India and to watch a Harlequins game without having to analyse it.

"Finally, I wanted to thank our supporters for everything you do in support of our club, without 'our people', we wouldn't be the club we are."

Williams was also part of Harlequins' side that won the Premiership in 2012, starting and scoring in the final against Leicester Tigers.

He also lifted the European Rugby Challenge Cup and the Anglo-Welsh Cup.

"Tom has made a valuable contribution to Harlequins in his 17-year tenure both on and off the pitch," the club's chief executive, David Ellis.

"As a player, he was hugely respected and a firm fan favourite given his role in one of the most successful periods in our history.

"As a coach in more recent times, he has provided a number of our players with both playing and welfare support as they transition into the senior squad.

"We would like to wish Tom all the best in his future career and look forward to welcoming him back to The Stoop as a spectator for years to come."