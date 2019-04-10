Bryn Evans signs new one-year Sale Sharks deal

Bryn Evans will remain with Sale next season

Lock Bryn Evans has signed a one-year contract extension with Sale Sharks.

Evans, who won two caps for the All Blacks against France in 2009, joined Sale from Biarritz in 2015.

The 34-year-old has since made over 100 appearances in four seasons, while scoring 60 points, and he is excited about adding to those totals.

Evans said: "Sale is my home here in the UK and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else so I'm delighted to tag on another year!

"We are constantly building on the good stuff that's already being shown on the pitch, and I'm excited to see where we get to."

Sale rugby director Steve Diamond said: "Bryn's done a fantastic job here since arriving four years ago.

"He has a tremendous pedigree, is a great organiser, and we are glad that he will be with us for an extra year."