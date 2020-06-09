Chris Robshaw extends Harlequins contract until end of season

Chris Robshaw will stay with Harlequins to complete the current Gallagher Premiership campaign

Harlequins captain Chris Robshaw has signed a contract extension to allow him to see out the entire season with the club.

The former England captain's deal was due to run until July 1 after he revealed in February that he would be moving on after 16 years with the west London club.

But with the Gallagher Premiership season having been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, he will now stay at the Twickenham Stoop until the conclusion of the campaign.

"It's great news personally to know I will have the chance to play my final game for my boyhood club," Robshaw told Quins' website.

"The pandemic has affected so many aspects of so many peoples' lives, I'm just grateful to the club for allowing me the opportunity to finish my final season with Harlequins.

"For me, this is a special team, with a special fanbase to whom I owe so much.

"I'm confident I can speak for the entire team in saying we're looking forward to giving our fans something to scream and shout about again after a long absence."

Quins Head of Rugby Paul Gustard was also delighted Robshaw would be remaining with them for longer than originally planned.

"We are delighted we are in a position to extend Robbo's contract to assist us as we look to finish the season, and Chris' career with Harlequins, on a high," he said.

"Chris is not only one of the most significant players in Harlequins' rich history, he is a brilliant human being who deserves the opportunity to add to his 290-plus appearances and lead the team to the end of the season.

"He has been, and will continue to be, a superb ambassador for the game of rugby and will rightly be remembered as one of the greatest players that ever wore the famous quarters."

The news comes just days after Harlequins announced that England prop Joe Marler had signed a new long-term contract with them.