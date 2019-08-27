Will Skelton signs new Saracens deal after turning down Australia World Cup chance

Will Skelton has signed a two-year contract extension with Saracens after turning down the chance to play for Australia at the World Cup in Japan.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika had been waiting to hear whether Skelton would decide to leave the Gallagher Premiership side so he can become eligible for selection for the World Cup.

Cheika finally conceded defeat when he omitted the New Zealand-born 27-year-old from his 31-man squad named on Friday.

Rugby Australia's (RA) current regulations, known as the "Giteau Law", state that players must be playing in Australian Super Rugby teams to be eligible for the Wallabies, bar two exemptions that were introduced in 2015.

Skelton celebrates with the Champions Cup trophy after victory in the final in May

Players who have featured in over 60 Tests and served seven years for Australia can be picked from an overseas club, as can a player who has signed a two-year contract to return to Australia in the following season.

On Tuesday, RA boss Raelene Castle announced a review will be conducted into Australia's eligibility rules.

Skelton, who has won 18 caps for the Wallabies, has signed at Saracens until the summer of 2021.

"I enjoy being in the boys' company, the coaches are great and coming into working and enjoying your job is the main reason why we stayed," Skelton said in a statement.

"Having the opportunity to stay here was almost a no-brainer for me. Having this culture of working hard and having great people around me made it an easy decision."