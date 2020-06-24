Leone Nakarawa: Glasgow Warriors extend contract of Fiji star
Fiji lock Leone Nakarawa has extended his contract with Glasgow Warriors until the end of next season.
The offloading forward returned for a second stint with the club in January after he was sacked by Racing 92.
That deal was due to expire at the end of this season but the 32-year-old has committed for another year, subject to being granted a visa.
Nakarawa is currently in Fiji and will remain and train in the country until August as he awaits the birth of his child.
"Leone is a world-class rugby player and a really exciting addition to Warriors squad for next season," said Glasgow head coach Danny Wilson.
"His reputation as an attacking threat goes before him and as a coach I know from experience how difficult he is to prepare against."
"Leone offers expertise and experience in a variety of positions in the pack and I know how popular he is with players and supports.
"I'm looking forward to working with him as we move forward into the new season and conclude the 2019/20 season."
Nakawara has won 62 caps for Fiji and was part of the Sevens side that won gold at the 2016 Olympics.
He also won a PRO12 title with Glasgow in 2015, producing a man-of-the-match performance as they defeated Munster.
The Guinness PRO14 season will resume with derbies behind closed doors from August 22.