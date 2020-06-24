Leone Nakarawa: Glasgow Warriors extend contract of Fiji star

Leone Nakarawa is staying at Scotstoun

Fiji lock Leone Nakarawa has extended his contract with Glasgow Warriors until the end of next season.

The offloading forward returned for a second stint with the club in January after he was sacked by Racing 92.

That deal was due to expire at the end of this season but the 32-year-old has committed for another year, subject to being granted a visa.

Nakarawa is currently in Fiji and will remain and train in the country until August as he awaits the birth of his child.

"Leone is a world-class rugby player and a really exciting addition to Warriors squad for next season," said Glasgow head coach Danny Wilson.

"His reputation as an attacking threat goes before him and as a coach I know from experience how difficult he is to prepare against."

"Leone offers expertise and experience in a variety of positions in the pack and I know how popular he is with players and supports.

"I'm looking forward to working with him as we move forward into the new season and conclude the 2019/20 season."

Nakawara has won 62 caps for Fiji and was part of the Sevens side that won gold at the 2016 Olympics.

He also won a PRO12 title with Glasgow in 2015, producing a man-of-the-match performance as they defeated Munster.

The Guinness PRO14 season will resume with derbies behind closed doors from August 22.