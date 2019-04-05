Hong Kong Sevens preview: England look to build on encouraging start

Richard de Carptentier charges forward during England's win over Wales

The Hong Kong Sevens continues this weekend, live on Sky Sports Action, with England seeking to continue their good start against Spain and USA.

Winger Dan Norton became the leading try scorer in the history of the Hong Kong Sevens on Friday, helping his team beat Wales 36-19 at the format's most storied competition.

Norton broke the record set by Collins Injera in 2017 as England moved into second place in Pool D with the victory, but USA are top after beating Spain 36-7.

England will look to progress beyond the pool stage on Saturday

Wales will look to bounce back from defeat against USA and Spain, while Ireland take on Russia in Pool E looking to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Anthony Eddy's side have work to do after they followed up their opening win over Jamaica by allowing Uruguay to stage a late comeback and snatch a 26-26 draw in their second pool game.

1:02 Jerry Tuwai finished off a sensational Fijian move against Kenya. His side went on to win 22-5. Jerry Tuwai finished off a sensational Fijian move against Kenya. His side went on to win 22-5.

Australia are licking their wounds after losing 40-19 to New Zealand in their opening match of the 'Pool of Death', with Fiji and Kenya their opponents on Saturday.

In Pool A, South Africa take on Samoa with both sides unbeaten after wins over Japan and Scotland respectively, while France - who routed Portugal 40-7 in their opener - take on Canada followed by Argentina in Pool B.

New Zealand's Jona Nareki makes a break on day one against Australia

The World Series Qualifier tournament runs alongside the main event, with the victor qualifying for the 2019/20 World Series as a core team.

In the women's tournament, Brazil beat Scotland 28-19 to win the title on Friday and become a core team.

The three-day men's tournament reaches its climax on Sunday with the semi-finals, third/fourth place play-off and final taking place, with all matches shown live on Sky Sports Action.