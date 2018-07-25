Aberdeen v Burnley preview: Clarets play their first European match for 51 years

Sean Dyche leads Burnley into their Europa League campaign

Burnley start their first European campaign in 51 years on Thursday night with an intriguing Europa League qualifier clash with Aberdeen.

The British duo will play over two legs in the second round qualifying game - with the return leg at Turf Moor on August 2 - and the winner will face Istanbul Basaksehir in the next round.

Despite the pre-season feel to the current football landscape, James Tarkowski is relishing the opportunity of representing Burnley in Europe.

"It's another tick on your list of everything you want to achieve in football," he told Burnley's official website.

"I made it to the Premier League, which is nice, got a little bit of international football and then to say you've played European football in the Europa League is another achievement, so hopefully I get the chance on Thursday.

"The possibility of Europe was mentioned quite a lot at the start but it's nice for it now to finally be the next game, rather than the build-up to it, and we can look forward to getting up there, getting into that first game and seeing how it goes.

"We are only going to Scotland, so we are going to face a lot of British lads. But I still think the whole feel of it will be exciting for the fans and for ourselves. The lads are really looking forward to it and going to experience a different style of football."

Despite facing Premier League opposition, Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes does not believe there is much to separate the two sides.

0:51 Derek McInnes says Aberdeen do not have an 'inferiority complex' ahead of facing Burnley Derek McInnes says Aberdeen do not have an 'inferiority complex' ahead of facing Burnley

"There's not a huge gulf between the clubs," he said. "There's a huge gulf between the leagues and because there's a gulf between the leagues, the way Burnley operate is a completely different level with all the finances and the rest of it.

"In terms of the size of clubs, we're a very proud club ourselves with traditions. We back ourselves, we've got brilliant support here so there's no inferiority complex from us as a club."

Team news

Burnley are yet to make any summer signings so will look very familiar to the side that secured a seventh-place finish in the Premier League last term.

New Aberdeen signings Tommie Hoban and Tomas Cerny will be available after being registered in time, while Scott Wright has recovered from a knock.

However, Mark Reynolds and Frank Ross will not feature while Adam Rooney has moved away from the club to join Salford City.