Arsenal v Chelsea preview: Premier League giants collide in Dublin

Maurizio Sarri is preparing Chelsea for the new season

Arsenal and Chelsea meet in their final International Champions Cup pre-season friendly in Dublin as both new managers finalise plans for the season.

New Arsenal boss Unai Emery oversaw an impressive 5-1 victory over PSG in their last encounter. There were encouraging signs as the Gunners built to their Premier League opener against Manchester City on August 12, live on Sky Sports.

Maurizio Sarri has his first major test as Chelsea boss on Sunday in the Community Shield and will be using this clash to help get his players more accustomed to his highly energetic style of play.

0:39 Transfer Talk: Chelsea to turn to Butland? Transfer Talk: Chelsea to turn to Butland?

Team news

Arsenal are likely to name a strong side with new signings Bernd Leno, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Matteo Guendouzi all involved but Stephan Lichtsteiner and Lucas Torreira are yet to join up with their teammates after the World Cup.

Kurt Zouma is out of the pre-season tour through injury, but Callum Hudon-Odoi will be hoping to start against after good display against Inter Milan. Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante, Olivier Giroud, Gary Cahill, Michy Batshuayi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Thibaut Courtois are all still unavailable due to their World Cup exploits.