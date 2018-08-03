Arsenal v Lazio preview: Unai Emery's side end pre-season preparations in Stockholm

Unai Emery took over at the Emirates this summer

Arsenal play their final game of pre-season against Lazio at the Friends Arena in Stockholm on Saturday.

Unai Emery may have completed his summer business - saying after the International Champions Cup win over Chelsea in midweek he was happy with his squad - and will wrap-up their preparations for next weekend's Premier League opener with Manchester City in Sweden.

Lazio, their opponents, came fifth in Serie A last season after being edged out of a Champions League spot by Inter Milan on the final day of the campaign.

The Gunners were originally due to face Sevilla but the Spanish side pulled out with what Arsenal referred to as "scheduling issues", having played the second leg of their second qualifying round tie in the Europa League on Thursday.

And their opponents will face a side who are yet to taste normal-time defeat in pre-season under Emery so far - losing only to Atletico Madrid on penalties in their first game of the ICC.

You can keep up with the game live from the Friends Arena with our live blog from 6pm.

Team news

Aaron Ramsey was removed from the Arsenal starting line-up ahead of their friendly with Chelsea

Aaron Ramsey was withdrawn from the starting line-up before kick-off against Chelsea with a muscle pain but could be fit for Saturday's game.

Laurent Koscielny continues to recover from an Achilles injury which has kept him out of pre-season so far, while Danny Welbeck, who was away with England for the duration of the World Cup, is yet to return.