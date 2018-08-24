Arsenal v West Ham preview: Lucas Perez, Jack Wilshere return

Lucas Perez joined West Ham in the summer from Arsenal

Lucas Perez and Jack Wilshere will be looking to prove a point when West Ham travel to Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

Both players joined West Ham from Arsenal in the summer, with Wilshere ending a 17-year spell with the club and Perez departing after one full season.

Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is also set to play his former side as West Ham look for a first point of the season.

"You never know whether players will have extra motivation when they return to face their old clubs, as Jack Wilshere, Lukasz Fabianski and Lucas Perez will do on Saturday," said Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini.

"For me, the difference we have to make, we make as a team and not because we have three players who were with Arsenal. We need to improve as a team in defending, in attacking, in mentality, in a lot of things because against a big and good team like Arsenal, this is the only way to improve."

Wilshere out to prove a point

West Ham have lost to Liverpool and Bournemouth while Arsenal have started their season with defeats to Manchester City and Chelsea.

However, manager Unai Emery says he does not intend to play with two strikers - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette - this weekend.

"At the moment, no. I think we need to have the control with the possession, with the positioning on the pitch, with more players inside.

"And after this possession, to do the attacking moments and defending moments with this balance."

Team news

Arsenal are without Sead Kolasinac (knee), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (leg), Laurent Koscielny (Achilles) and Carl Jenkinson (ankle).

West Ham look set to be without captain Mark Noble as he has been unable to train this week due to a back injury.

Andy Carroll, Winston Reid and Manuel Lanzini are long-term absentees.

Opta stats

Arsenal have lost one of their last 22 matches against West Ham in all competitions (W17 D4), losing 2-0 on the opening day of the 2015-16 season.

West Ham United have won five away Premier League matches at Arsenal (three at Highbury, two at the Emirates) - only Liverpool (seven) and Man Utd (eight) have won more.

Should Arsenal suffer a defeat in this match, they'll have lost their opening three league games in a season for the first time since 1954-55 and for only the fifth time ever (also 1923-24, 1921-22 and 1895-96).

Only Manchester City (50) won more points at home than Arsenal (47, level with Manchester United) in the Premier League last season.

Unai Emery faced Manuel Pellegrini on 10 occasions in La Liga, winning three, drawing three and losing four - Emery won his two most recent home league matches against the Chilean, doing so in January 2011 (Valencia 4-3 Malaga) and December 2011 (Valencia 2-0 Malaga).

Manuel Pellegrini has won just one of his 11 matches against Arsenal in all competitions (W1 D5 L5), a 6-3 victory as Manchester City manager in December 2013.

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi has made 17 tackles & interceptions (combined) in the opening two matchdays of this Premier League season; four more than any other player.

Merson's prediction

I don't see anything other than an Arsenal win here. West Ham have struggled, and I don't see anything different from them compared to last year.

I can't get over Cheikhou Kouyate leaving for Crystal Palace for that kind of money, he's the only one who had any legs in midfield, and I think Arsenal will run riot.

Let's be honest, if Arsenal had put the chances away against Chelsea - and it's easy to say: "Oh that's a half chance" - but they had five unbelievable chances at Stamford Bridge. If they put those away, they come away from the Bridge scoring seven, and everyone would be saying: "Wow".

PAUL PREDICTS: 3-0 (17/2 with Sky Bet)