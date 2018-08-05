Bayern Munich 1-0 Manchester United: Jose Mourinho's men end pre-season with a defeat

Marcus Rashford was making his first appearance for United in pre-season

Manchester United ended a turbulent pre-season campaign with a timid showing, losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich on Sunday evening.

United failed to register a shot on target and mustered just one shot on goal as Javi Martinez's second-half header separated the teams in what was a very lacklustre affair, completely dominated by the German champions.

The returning Marcus Rashford played 65 minutes and Fred impressed in midfield but Jose Mourinho will be sweating over the fitness of Eric Bailly, who hobbled off in the second half.

United play their first Premier League fixture of the season against Leicester on Friday Night Football but will likely be without Romelu Lukaku, Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Ashley Young, who have yet to play any minutes in pre-season following their World Cup exploits.

Player Ratings Bayern Munich: Neuer (7), Kimmich (7), Sule (7), Hummels (7), Alaba (7), Martinez (7), Thiago (7), Robben (7), Muller (7), Ribery (6), Gnabry (7)



Subs: Lewandowski (7), Boateng (6), Goretzka (6), Koman (7)



Manchester United: De Gea (6), Darmian (5), Lindelof (6), Bailly (6), Shaw (4), Fred (7), Herrera (6), Andreas (6), Mata (5), Rashford (5), Alexis (5)



Subs: McTominay (6), Jones (6), Fosu-Mensah (6), Smalling (6), Grant (6), Chong (6)



Man of the match: Fred

Alexis Sanchez was handed the captain's armband after a string of influential performances in pre-season and he was supported by Juan Mata and Rashford in attack with Fred partnering Ander Herrera in central midfield.

David de Gea was kept relatively busy in the first period, making diving saves from Martinez and Serge Gnabry.

Manchester United's Brazilian Fred, Bayern Munich midfielder Serge Gnabry and United midfielder Andreas Pereira vie for the ball

The winning goal came on 59 minutes when Martinez rose above Rashford to nod home an inswinging corner from Arjen Robben.

Bayern completely bossed the ball and enjoyed 71 per cent possession while United's only shot on goal came on 62 minutes when Fred hit a hopeful drive well wide from 30 yards.

Mourinho brought a host of youngsters off the bench in the second half, including Tahith Chong and Axel Tuanzebe, while goalkeeper Lee Grant, signed from Stoke in July, came on for De Gea.

The best of a mediocre bunch. Quick with the ball and very keen to impress, the Brazilian followed up his faultless showing against Real Madrid with another energetic performance.

What's next?

The countdown to the new Premier League season is on. United kick off the campaign on Friday Night Football, live on Sky Sports Premier League, against Leicester City.