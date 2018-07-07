Brazil 1-2 Belgium: Kevin De Bruyne's strike sends Belgium to World Cup semi-finals

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after putting Belgium two goals ahead

Kevin De Bruyne's stunning strike booked Belgium's place in the World Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 win over Brazil.

A first-half double, courtesy of a Fernandinho own-goal (13) and a rasping De Bruyne (31) finish, gave Belgium a big enough cushion in order to repel a Brazilian onslaught in the second period.

Renato Augusto (76) set up a grandstand finish but Belgium, spearheaded by Eden Hazard and a fantastic performance by Thibaut Courtois, held on to make the last four, which means a European team will be winning this year's tournament.

Roberto Martinez had been criticised for deploying De Bruyne too deep in previous encounters, but pushed him higher up the pitch against Brazil. His positioning just behind Hazard and Romelu Lukaku - who ran riot in the opening stages - was the catalyst for Belgium's fast start.

Nacer Chadli and Vincent Kompany celebrate a Belgium goal

However, the story of the match could have been different had Thiago Silva not bundled an effort against the post on nine minutes and Paulinho not fired wide from Willian's corner two minutes later.

Player Ratings Brazil: Alisson (6), Fagner (5), Silva (6), Miranda (6), Marcelo (7), Paulinho (5), Fernandinho (4), Willian (6), Coutinho (7), Neymar (5), Jesus (5).



Subs: Costa (8), Augusto (7), Firmino (7)



Belgium : Courtois (8), Meunier (7), Alderweireld (7), Kompany (7), Vertonghen (7), Chadli (6), Witsel (6), Fellaini (7), De Bruyne (8), Hazard (9), Lukaku (8)



Subs: Vermaelen (N/A), Tielemans (N/A)



Man of the match: Eden Hazard

Belgium were given a helping hand to grab the lead on 13 minutes. Nacer Chadli's corner from the left was clumsily flicked into his own net by Fernandinho, who was under pressure from Vincent Kompany.

The opening goal was lucky, the second was sheer quality.

Team news Two changes were made by both teams. Marcelo came in for Filipe Luis for Brazil, while Fernandinho replaced Casemiro. For Belgium, Yannick Carrasco came out for Nacer Chadli, while Marouane Fellaini replaces Dries Mertens.

Lukaku drove at the heart of the Belgium defence which caused chaos in the Brazilian backline. He offloaded the ball to De Bruyne on the right who was strangely invited onto his right foot by a lacklustre Marcelo. The Manchester City star took a touch and fired straight into the far corner.

Brazil went for broke in the second half which left huge space for Hazard and Lukaku to exploit.

Substitute Roberto Firmino almost flicked home a Marcelo cross while Gabriel Jesus had a penalty claim turned down by VAR after Kompany went to ground inside the area.

Fernandinho heads Eden Hazard's corner into his own net

Brazil's goal did eventually come after a spell of prolonged pressure with 14 minutes to go. Augusto's run into the box was not tracked and Philippe Coutinho picked him out with a stunning clipped pass that was headed home by the Beijing Guoan midfielder.

Neymar failed to light up the game but he did burst in behind with eight minutes left before cutting the ball box inside the penalty area, but Coutinho's effort from 12 yards was wayward.

There was one last chance for Neymar for take it to extra-time but Courtois produced a sensational one-handed save to flick a 20-yard curling effort over the crossbar.

Man of the match - Eden Hazard

This stage was made for Hazard, who was at the heart of all of Belgium's forays into Brazilian territory. His close control dazzled and the way he glided past players on the counter attack was a joy to behold. Martinez's decision to play him off the left-wing was a tactical masterstroke.

Eden Hazard excelled on the left for Belgium

