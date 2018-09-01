Bristol City v Blackburn preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports red button

Famara Diedhiou could start for Bristol City

Senegal forward Famara Diedhiou is available again after suspension and could slot straight into Bristol City's starting XI for Sunday's Championship clash with Blackburn.

Tomas Kalas is still waiting for his City debut after joining on loan from Chelsea. The Czech Republic defender did not feature in last weekend's 1-0 win at Swansea. Midfielder Korey Smith is a long-term absentee after undergoing knee surgery.

Striker Ben Brereton could make his Blackburn debut after joining on loan from Nottingham Forest. The England Under-19 cap has joined Rovers initially until January, in a deal that could eventually become permanent.

Midfielder Bradley Dack could be fit to contest selection after knee trouble. Boss Tony Mowbray may look to make changes after Tuesday's 4-1 Carabao Cup win over Lincoln.

2:53 Swansea 0-1 Bristol City Swansea 0-1 Bristol City

Opta stats

Bristol City are unbeaten in three league matches against Blackburn (W1 D2) since losing 2-0 in December 2015.

Blackburn have won two of their last three league visits to Ashton Gate against Bristol City, though they lost most recently in October 2016.

Bristol City have won consecutive league games for the first time in 2018 and first time since a run of four ending in December 2017.

Blackburn Rovers have avoided defeat in each of their opening five league games to a season (W2 D3) for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign; they finished 17th in the Championship that season.

Blackburn goalkeeper David Raya has kept three clean sheets this season - the only Championship stopper with more is Middlesbrough's Darren Randolph (4).

Bristol City forward Andreas Weimann has scored five goals in five league appearances this season, as many as he netted for Derby in 40 league games in 2017-18.

2:07 Blackburn 1-0 Brentford Blackburn 1-0 Brentford

Prutton's prediction

David Prutton predicts: 1-3 (28/1 with Sky Bet)