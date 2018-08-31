Ipswich v Norwich to be shown live on Sky Sports red button
Last Updated: 31/08/18 10:56am
The East Anglian derby between Ipswich and Norwich will be shown live on the Sky Sports red button this Sunday.
Coverage will be live from Portman Road if you press the red button on either Sky Sports Football or Main Event from 11.55am on Sunday, with kick-off at midday.
The game will have full commentary while highlights will be available on our digital platforms shortly after full-time.
For Paul Hurst, it's a first East Anglian derby as he targets a first win with Ipswich this season, while Norwich have just a single victory so far this campaign in the Sky Bet Championship under Daniel Farke.
