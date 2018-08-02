Burnley 3-1 Aberdeen (Agg: 4-2): Jack Cork and Ashley Barnes score in extra-time

Burnley's Matt Lowton celebrates a goal

Burnley battled into the third qualifying round of the Europa League with a 4-2 aggregate victory over Aberdeen after a gripping 3-1 second-leg extra-time win.

With the scores level at 1-1 after the first leg, Chris Wood's early strike put Burnley ahead at Turf Moor.

But 18-year-old Lewis Ferguson drew Aberdeen level with a superb overhead kick in the 27th minute.

Player ratings Burnley: Lindegaard (6), Lowton (6), Tarkowski (6), Mee (6), Ward (6), Gudmundsson (7), Westwood (6), Cork (7), Lennon (6), Vokes (6), Wood (5)



Subs: Barnes (7), Taylor (6), McNeil (5), Hendrick (5)



Aberdeen: Lewis (7), Logan (6), Devlin (6), McKenna (6), Hoban (6), Considine (7), Shinnie (5), McGinn (6), Ferguson (7), Mackay-Steven (6), Cosgrove (5)



Subs: Forrester (5), Wright (5), May (5), Ball (6)



Man of the match: Joe Lewis

Joe Lewis made two fantastic saves to deny Ashley Barnes and Sam Vokes in the second half, while Burnley's third-choice goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard - starting his first competitive match since October 2016 - saved from Graeme Shinnie.

But the Premier League side grabbed victory in extra-time as Jack Cork headed home in the 101st minute and then Ashley Barnes converted from the penalty spot after a handball.

Burnley will next face Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir, with the first leg in Istanbul on August 9 - just a few days before the start of the Premier League season - and the winner of the tie advancing to the play-off round.

Aberdeen vs Rangers Live on

Playing their first home European game in 51 years, the Clarets were given a stern test by Aberdeen before emerging as hard-fought winners.

Burnley started positively enough and took the lead in the sixth minute when Ashley Westwood chipped over the top and Wood showed good composure to finish after evading a diving challenge from Aberdeen goalkeeper Lewis.

Chris Wood holds off Scott McKenna

But the Clarets could not further their advantage and Aberdeen grew into the game.

The visitors were given a huge lift in the 27th minute when Ferguson finished with a superb overhead kick from 12 yards out.

The goal was Ferguson's first in senior football and sparked Aberdeen into life. They twice went close before the break as Andrew Considine headed wide and then Graeme Shinnie forced Anders Lindegaard into a sharp fingertip save.

Chris Wood celebrates scoring the opening goal

But Burnley improved after the break and Lewis saved well from Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Better was to follow from the Aberdeen goalkeeper as he made a fantastic stop to keep out a fierce strike from Barnes and then tipped a header from Sam Vokes onto the underside of the bar.

Lindegaard was also called into action at the end to keep out an effort from Shinnie at the near post.

Team news Team newsWith Heaton and Pope both out injured, Lindegaard started in goal for Burnley, making his first competitive start since October 2016. Vokes replaced Hendrick.



Aberdeen made one change from the first leg as Considine came in for Ball.

There was nothing between the teams in the closing stages, but Burnley scored twice in extra-time to secure their progress.

First, Cork headed in from substitute Charlie Taylor's cross, before Barnes converted a penalty after Scott Mckenna was penalised for handball.

Man of the match - Joe Lewis

He might have ended up on the losing side, but Aberdeen goalkeeper Lewis made two superb saves in the second half to keep Burnley at bay.

The former England Under-21 reacted sharply to turn away a powerful shot from Barnes and then got the slightest of touches on Vokes' header to tip it onto the bar.

Opta stats

Burnley have won all five of their meetings with Scottish opponents at Turf Moor by an aggregate score of 19-2.

Aberdeen have lost five of their last seven away Europa League qualifying matches (W2).

Sean Dyche has never lost a managerial meeting with Derek McInnes, winning two and drawing two of those games.

Ashley Barnes (8) has scored more goals in all competitions than any other Burnley player in 2018.

Chris Wood has scored five goals from 11 starts for Burnley at Turf Moor.

Jack Cork's goal was his fourth for Burnley since joining at the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

What's next?

Burnley host Espanyol in their final pre-season match on Sunday. They then travel to Istanbul Basaksehir for the first leg of their third-round qualifier on August 9 before starting the new Premier League season at Southampton on August 12.

Aberdeen get their Scottish Premiership campaign underway with a home match against Rangers on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Upgrade to Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football now for just £18 a month. Cancel any time.