Sean Dyche delighted as Burnley beat Aberdeen in Europa League

Sean Dyche saw his Burnley side beat Aberdeen in extra-time

Sean Dyche described himself as "very pleased" after Burnley beat Aberdeen in extra-time to reach the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, there was nothing to separate the sides in 90 minutes at Turf Moor as Chris Wood's early goal was cancelled out by Lewis Ferguson's brilliant overhead kick.

But the Clarets scored twice in extra-time through Jack Cork and Ashley Barnes to secure a 4-3 aggregate victory.

They will next face Istanbul Basaksehir, with the first leg taking place in Turkey on August 9, just a few days before the start of the Premier League season.

"Credit to Aberdeen," said Dyche. "I thought they were excellent in both games, they certainly came out to try and make it a game and not come to defend.

Matt Lowton celebrates a Burnley goal

"I would say there was a couple of interesting decisions. We did finally get a penalty so that was good. There were other decisions which I thought certainly didn't favour us.

"Equally their keeper I thought was outstanding. We kept probing and looking to break them down and we did on a few occasions and then we did on a few occasions and their keeper pulled out some marvellous saves. Overall I am very pleased, it was a tricky tie.

"I think our fans just literally wanted to get into Europe so we have given achieved that for them now! "There were a lot of positives but also a lot of work to do."

Upgrade to Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football now for just £18 a month. Cancel any time.