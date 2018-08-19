Burnley 1-3 Watford: Troy Deeney and Andre Gray on target in away win

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Watford put in another impressive performance as they won their second Premier League game of the season with a 3-1 victory at Burnley on Sunday.

All the goals came at the start of each half, with Andre Gray netting inside three minutes before James Tarkowski's header levelled things up three minutes later.

Burnley saw the better of the first half, but were outdone by two quickfire goals at the beginning of the second period as Troy Deeney (48) slotted home past Joe Hart after a wonderful pass from Abdoulaye Doucoure.

A great solo strike from Will Hughes rounded off the victory two minutes later and despite plenty of Burnley possession, Watford stayed firm at the back to take maximum points from their opening two league games.

Player ratings Burnley: Hart (6), Lowton (6), Ward (7), Tarkowski (7), Mee (7), Gudmundsson (7), Westwood (6), Cork (6), Lennon (7), Hendrick (6), Wood (5).



Subs used: Barnes (5), Vokes (5), Taylor (5).



Watford: Foster (7), Janmaat (6), Cathcart (7), Kabasele (6), Holebas (7), Doucoure (8), Capoue (7), Hughes (7), Pereyra (7), Deeney (7), Gray (7).



Subs used: Sema (6), Femenia (n/a), Success (n/a).



Man of the match: Abdoulaye Doucoure.

It was a fast start at Turf Moor, and Gray netted against his former side in the third minute after setting off the move. He picked out Deeney on the right before making a lung-busting run into the box, received the ball back from his captain, with his first touch sending the ball fizzing past Joe Hart.

Three minutes later and Burnley were level. Johann Berg Gudmundsson delivered a corner for Tarkowski to head the ball into the back of the net, scoring his first goal for the Clarets in the process.

Team news Burnley made no changes from their draw with Southampton last weekend, and five players kept their places from the midweek win against Istanbul Basaksehir. Watford named an unchanged XI and bench.

There were few other chances for the remainder of the half, with Gundmundsson testing Ben Foster with a superb free kick in the 17th minute, but the Watford goalkeeper was equal to it. Hart also denied Deeney with six minutes of the half to play as the striker tried his luck from distance.

Three was the magic number for Watford as, three minutes into the second half, Deeney doubled the Hornets' lead. After Ben Mee blocked his initial effort, the rebound landed to Doucoure who took out most of the Burnley defence with a superb slotted pass to Deeney on the right and he poked home around Hart.

Troy Deeney was on target for Watford in their 3-1 win at Burnley

Two minutes later, and Hughes added the third with a wonderful strike. He latched onto a wayward pass from Matt Lowton before striding towards the top of the area before hammering the ball past a leaping Hart, who could have done little to keep it out.

Although Burnley saw the better of the ball for the remainder of the half, they rarely looked like troubling the Watford defence. The closest they came to a goal was in the 70th minute as Gudmundsson delivered a free kick into the area which was nearly headed home by substitute Sam Vokes, but it whistled past the post.

Notes for Southgate Joe Hart conceded his first league goals in Burnley colours - although there was little he could do about the third - and did have a couple of nervy moments. James Tarkowski was generally solid at the back, and capped things off with a goal while Jack Cork had a fairly quiet afternoon in midfield. For Watford, Hughes scored a wonderful solo goal and put in a good performance, particularly in the second half.

Opta stats

Watford have won their opening two matches in a top-flight league season for only the second time. On the previous occasion (1982-83), they ended 2nd in the league behind Liverpool.

Burnley are now winless in seven successive Premier League matches (W0 D3 L4) and have an aggregate score of 4-13 in these games.

3 - Three different English players have scored in a league match for Watford for the first time since December 31st 2011 (vs Doncaster Rovers). Trio. pic.twitter.com/1dlhv4HQcF — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 19, 2018

Since their first season back in the Premier League after re-promotion in 2016-17, this is only the second time that Burnley have conceded 3+ goals in a home match (alongside 0-3 v Tottenham Hotspur in December 2017).

Andre Gray's opening goal ended a run of 730 minutes without a Premier League away goal for Watford. Indeed, Gray was the last Hornets' player to score on the road in the competition before today; at Manchester City on January 2nd 2018.

Man of the match - Abdoulaye Doucoure

The midfielder had a wonderful game at Turf Moor and was the heart of Watford's engine room. He martialled things well as Burnley scrapped to find a goal in the second half and his pass for Deeney's goal was nothing short of world class. If he can maintain that level of performance for the entire season, things are looking bright for Watford.

James Tarkowski celebrates his equaliser against Watford

What's next?

It's another Europa League game for Burnley on Thursday as they travel to Olympiakos in the first leg of their play-off tie to qualify for the group stages. They then face Fulham next Sunday in the Premier League.

For Watford, they also play on Sunday 26 August - live on Sky Sports - as they welcome Crystal Palace to Vicarage Road.