Crystal Palace v Southampton preview: Danny Ings to be assessed ahead of trip

Danny Ings could miss out for Southampton this weekend

Southampton will assess the fitness of striker Danny Ings ahead of their trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

The striker is nursing a foot problem which saw him miss the Carabao Cup win at Brighton in midweek, and will be looked at again before travelling to London.

Southampton manager Mark Hughes is wary of the threat posed by Crystal Palace - especially at Selhurst Park - and has hinted at how his side could stop the Eagles' star man Wilfried Zaha.

"They're [Crystal Palace] a very good side. Roy's been there a decent amount of time and you start to see his imprint and mark on the team," he said.

"Roy's teams will always be very disciplined and well drilled, and he sprinkles good talent within the structure of what he wants. It's a good mix and a well-balanced team.

2:14 Premier League Weekend Preview Premier League Weekend Preview

"He [Zaha] looks comfortable in his surroundings. It's difficult to stop him in full flight, because he has that technical ability. I think the key is stopping him getting the ball in the first place, but then when he is in possession you've just got to try to keep him away from the danger areas."

The Saints are the team that ensured Roy Hodgson's managerial reign as Eagles boss began with a 1-0 defeat, but the former England manager is targeting a win before the upcoming international break.

He said: "We would like a win before it, but you can't put yourselves under that pressure of a 'must-win' game. We think we know most of their players and the type of game that they play.

Wilfried Zaha became Crystal Palace's highest ever Premier League goalscorer last weekend

"There is nothing to particularly talk about with surprises, but we know how they play, and they know how we play."

Team news

Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg missed the midweek win through suspension but he is available again for Saturday.

Hughes made 10 changes in the cup, with just Mohamed Elyounoussi remaining from the team that started against Leicester, so wholesale changes are expected once more at Selhurst Park.

James Tomkins faces a late fitness test for Crystal Palace. The central defender has been struggling with a minor calf injury, so Martin Kelly is in contention to continue to deputise if he is ruled out.

2:59 Southampton 1-2 Leicester Southampton 1-2 Leicester

Aaron Wan-Bissaka will vie for selection at right-back with Joel Ward, but Scott Dann and Connor Wickham remain long-term absentees.

Opta stats

Crystal Palace have only won three of their last 19 top-flight meetings with Southampton (D4 L12), though those victories have come in the last six meetings.

Southampton have won four of their last six away league games against Crystal Palace, losing the other two.

Crystal Palace lost all four of their Premier League matches in September last season by an aggregate score of 11-0.

Mark Hughes has managed six away Premier League matches at Crystal Palace and won none of them (P6 W0 D2 L4) - he has lost his last four visits to Selhurst Park in all competitions.

2:58 Watford 2-1 Crystal Palace Watford 2-1 Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson has only lost one of his seven managerial encounters with Mark Hughes, a 2-1 defeat to Man City as Fulham manager in September 2009 in the League Cup.

Since beating Crystal Palace in Roy Hodgson's first match in charge in September 2017, Southampton have won just 13 points in 18 away Premier League matches (W2 D7 L9).

Under Roy Hodgson, winger Wilfried Zaha has been involved in 14 Premier League goals for Crystal Palace (11 goals, 3 assists), more than any other player since Hodgson's first game in charge in September 2017.

As Southampton manager, Mark Hughes has seen his side score first in six Premier League games - they've lost more of those matches (3) than they've won (2).

Merson's prediction

Southampton are still waiting for their first Premier League win this season

Southampton look like they're going to struggle, with a bad result again last week (2-1 home defeat by Leicester). You worry for them. Palace had a bad result last week with a 2-1 defeat at Watford, but I think they'll win this one. I thought Southampton would be alright this season after how they avoided relegation and with Mark Hughes in there from the start. Danny Ings looked like a good arrival, but it was a poor result last weekend.

I thought Palace were poor against Liverpool, they sat everyone behind the ball and hoped for a set-play or for Wilfried Zaha to do something special. But if they take the game to Southampton then they'll be alright.

PAUL PREDICTS: 2-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Betting

Crystal Palace are 19/20 with Sky Bet to claim all three points as they face off with Southampton, with Mark Hughes' men priced at 3/1 for the win while the draw a 12/5 chance. Wilfried Zaha is the favourite to register first on the scoresheet at 9/2 with Charlie Austin priced at 6/1 to put the Saints ahead.