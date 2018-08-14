Carlisle 1-5 Blackburn: Bradley Dack and Adam Armstrong lead Rovers to win

3:53 Carlisle 1-5 Blackburn Carlisle 1-5 Blackburn

Bradley Dack scored a double and created two more as Blackburn thrashed Carlisle 5-1 in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Alan Armstrong also netted and Casey Palmer added a fourth to seal victory for Rovers before half-time, Hallam Hope replying for the home side. Armstrong was on target with his second and Blackburn 's fifth goal after the break to add the gloss to the scoreline.

Carlisle were caught cold in just the second minute when Dack slipped the ball through to Armstrong who fired a shot high into the net from 15 yards.

Rovers' second in the sixth minute was down to an error by Carlisle goalkeeper Joe Fryer, who spilled a Craig Conway cross, leaving Dack with a simple tap-in.

A spectacular strike by Hope midway through the second half got Carlisle back in the game. The striker cut in from the left and unleashed a stunning 30-yard strike which left Blackburn goalkeeper David Raya clutching fresh air.

Carlisle's revival was halted in the 34th minute with another classy goal from Dack who received the ball from Amari'i Bell and turned his man before finding the top corner from the edge of the box.

Blackburn's fourth in the 40th minute came thanks to some poor defence from the hosts, who gave the ball away in their own area where Palmer gratefully snapped up the chance to finish low past Fryer.

The agony continued for Carlisle after the break with Armstrong coolly beating Fryer for his second of the match in the 55th minute after Dack's pass opened up the defence.

Dack was denied his hat-trick when his angled shot hit the post as Jamie Devitt and Campbell forced late saves from Raya.