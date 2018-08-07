Celtic v AEK Athens preview: Bhoys ready for tough test, says defender Kristoffer Ajer

Odsonne Edouard (left) looks set to lead the line for Celtic in Moussa Dembele's absence

Celtic continue their bid for Champions League qualification when they face Greek side AEK Athens on Wednesday.

A 3-1 aggregate win over Rosenborg set up the two-legged clash with the Greek side in the third qualifying round for the group stages, with the winner drawn to face either Malmo or Vidi FC in the next round.

Brendan Rodgers' side are looking for a third straight season in the group stages of the Champions League, while AEK have not progressed that far since 2006.

The Greek side have been through a rebuilding phase since they were relegated from the country's top flight for the first time in their history in 2013.

Since then, they have returned to the summit of their domestic league - and ended a 24-year drought for the Greek Super League title last season.

Brendan Rodgers has led Celtic to the Champions League group stages in back-to-back seasons

Celtic's recent history has been a lot more serene, but failure to qualify for the Champions League would be a significant blow for the club. Defender Kristoffer Ajer said the Scottish Premiership champions were unfazed by the tough test facing them at Celtic Park on Wednesday night.

"There will always be difficult games," he said. "It is tough every single year. We've played Alashkert, we've played Rosenborg and now we play another great team again in Athens.

"It's tough but it's the Champions League. We've played against some really good teams so far. The first Alashkert game was really difficult out there and they made it tough for us.

"Rosenborg are a great team too. AEK are also a fantastic team who won their league last year so it will not be easy.

"But when you play for Celtic the target is always to get to the Champions League."

1:09 Highlights of Celtic's 3-1 win over Livingston on Saturday Highlights of Celtic's 3-1 win over Livingston on Saturday

AEK boss Marinos Ouzounidis said his side would target the Bhoys' defence, and was desperate to secure what could be a vital away goal at Celtic Park.

He said: "The Scots are a fast, aggressive team, but defensively they are not invincible. We have strikers who can do some damage there.

"It's very important for us to try and score a goal in Glasgow.

"If we can score in the away leg, it gives us a real chance because it's no secret that Celtic's away performances are not as strong."

Team news

Moussa Dembele is yet to return from a thigh injury he suffered last month and is expected to miss the first leg of Celtic's clash with AEK. Lewis Morgan and Dedryck Boyata (both knee) are also likely to be absent.

The Greek side will be without captain Petros Mantolos, who has been ruled out with injury having also been sidelined for most of last season's title-winning campaign.