Celtic v Alashkert preview: Champions League remains key, says captain Scott Brown

0:38 Celtic captain Scott Brown says qualifying for the Champions League has got more difficult, but is the main aim for the Scottish champions Celtic captain Scott Brown says qualifying for the Champions League has got more difficult, but is the main aim for the Scottish champions

Celtic captain Scott Brown insists Champions League football remains key even after more than a decade at the club.

The 33-year-old has enjoyed a successful career at Parkhead since signing from Hibernian in 2007 and last season he captained the Hoops to a unprecedented successive domestic treble.

However, ahead of the second leg of their Champions League first qualifying round tie against Armenian side Alashkert in Glasgow on Wednesday night, into which the Hoops take a 3-0 lead, Brown stressed the importance of reaching the group stages of the tournament.

He said: "We want to get back in the Champions League, we've done it the last two seasons but this season is going to be that bit harder with the fourth game [qualifier] as well.

"That's what we want to do and we'll take it one game at a time but that's our main aim. I signed for Celtic 11 years ago, and that's why I signed, to play in the Champions League.

"You want to play against the best players in the world and square up to them and show them we are just as good.

"I know everyone underestimates Scottish football a little bit but in previous years in the Champions League, we have done ourselves proud."

Celtic take a 3-0 first-leg lead going into their clash against Armenian side Alashkert on Wednesday night

Celtic have welcomed Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain to Celtic Park in recent years, but difficult group stages and failures in qualifying mean they have not reached the knockout stages since the 2012/13 season.

Brown is relishing the thought of taking on big-name players in the groups, but knows his side must first focus on navigating their way through qualifying.

"When players come to Celtic Park, they love the experience, whether they win, lose or draw. It's an experience that lives with them for the rest of their career," Brown added.

"People like (Lionel) Messi and (Andres) Iniesta came here and enjoyed every moment of it as well and we got some great results as well. Those nights and our fans love it as well, that's why we aim to get back into it.

"This is a huge game for us at Celtic Park, the pitch is looking good and the fans will be there to support us so we're looking forward to it."