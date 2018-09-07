England v Spain preview: Gareth Southgate's World Cup stars back at Wembley

England face Spain at Wembley

England will get a chance to celebrate their successful World Cup campaign with the Wembley crowd when they face Spain in the Nations League on Saturday.

Gareth Southgate's side finished fourth at the World Cup and although there will be a celebration in the stands of that achievement, the England boss is keen to look to the future rather than back.

"It's about development as a team, back to improvement," Southgate said.

"Over the summer you're looking for results - now it's about improving as a team, developing the way we play. Improving the tactical detail of the way we play and testing ourselves over the next few months, in particular, against some really top teams.

"The summer was brilliant and it's great that we have a full house and that everybody will feel the appreciation and that we can step out in front of our fans again. But for us now the summer is finished and it's about the next step and the next challenges.

"Sport doesn't stand still for anybody. You've got to move forward, continually evolve, increase that competition."

Meanwhile, it's been a summer of transition within the Spain camp with Luis Enrique now in charge.

Luis Enrique is Spain's new head coach

The former Barcelona manager was appointed on a two-year contract in July following Julen Lopetegui's acrimonious sacking before the World Cup.

Team news

Southgate is likely to keep the faith with the majority of the side that played against Croatia in the World Cup semi-final.

Luke Shaw is pushing to come in for Ashley Young and Raheem Sterling's injury withdrawal opens up an attacking role, which could be filled by Marcus Rashford.

Marcus Alonso is in line to make his second start for Spain having been called up in place of Jordi Alba.

David de Gea came under scrutiny for his performances in the World Cup and new Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is breathing down his neck for a starting spot.

Gerard Pique, David Silva and Andres Iniesta all retired from international football over the summer.

Opta stats

England have won just three of their last 12 internationals against Spain (W3 D3 L6), claiming victory only once in the most recent six encounters (W1 D1 L4).

England have failed to find the net in six of their last nine clashes with Spain (six goals), although England did net twice in their last meeting in November 2016 (2-2).

England have lost just one of their eight meetings with Spain at Wembley (W5 D2 L1) - a 2-1 defeat in March 1981.

England have won 14 successive competitive fixtures at Wembley, a run stretching back to October 2012 - their longest ever competitive winning streak at the stadium.

England are unbeaten at Wembley in each of their last 24 competitive matches (W21 D3) since a 3-2 loss to Croatia in November 2007.

Since losing to Italy at Euro 2016, Spain are unbeaten in their last 24 matches (W15 D9) - their longest undefeated streak since June 2013 (26 games unbeaten).

Spain have scored in each of their last 24 international games, netting 68 goals and conceding just 19 in that period.

England striker Harry Kane has scored 14 goals in his last 13 games for his country, however he's failed to find the back of the net in his last three.

Kane has scored in each of his last two internationals at Wembley, if he scores against Spain he will become the 20th different player to score in three successive appearances for England at the national stadium.

Gareth Southgate is looking towards the future following England's World Cup success

Charlie's prediction

The confusing thing about what Southgate has been saying is I'm not quite sure what this other cycle of youth is, as they're already a young side.

People are talking about Harry Kane being tired but I don't understand this talk at all. I just don't think he's in top form.

People either like this competition or not, and I'm not really sure about the worth of it as I don't think England or Spain will really go for it given the other demands of their players.

I could see Southgate making quite a few changes and trying something different and Spain might even do the same. I see an open and attractive game but no real desperation to win it.

Charlie predicts: 1-1 and Isco to score first (35/1 with Sky Bet)

