James Walker Roberts moderator 5pts WHY KANE'S RESTEDHarry Kane played 573 minutes at the World Cup this summer, and has started 61 matches in all competitions since the beginning of last season, which is why he's getting a rest tonight."Harry falls in the category in which we have several players where we have to watch how much they play," said England manager Gareth Southgate."It was a short break with no pre-season and everybody was back earlier than I am sure everybody would have expected for club matches, although that is entirely understandable."Normally we have not got opposing objectives and the clubs would be holding their breath and hiding behind their sofas watching our teams go out."But this is one of those occasions where what we want to look at with our squad ties in with doing the right thing with the players for our long-term benefit. So I thought this is a good opportunity to do it."