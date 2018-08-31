Everton v Huddersfield preview: Richarlison suspended for hosts

Richarlison serves the second match of his three-game suspension

Everton will be without Richarlison when Huddersfield are the visitors to Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Brazilian, who serves the second match of a three-game suspension, will be one of eight absentees for Toffees boss Marco Silva.

Midfielders Idrissa Gana Gueye (knee), Andre Gomes (hamstring) and James McCarthy (leg), forward Bernard (muscle strain), defenders Michael Keane (head), Phil Jagielka (knee) and Yerry Mina (foot) are all injured, but Silva, who made eight changes in the Carabao Cup in midweek, feels he has enough strength in depth.

"I did eight [changes] and if I could, in that moment, I would have done more," he said.

Michael Keane will miss Everton's clash with Huddersfield

"It is important for us to see different players, to rest some of them. I saw the same profile, the same behaviour as a team, and the same idea was there.

"The players who played the last game answered well to me. It is important they showed what I wanted in that moment."

Meanwhile, Huddersfield have taken one point from their first three matches - scoring just one goal and conceding nine - and sit next to bottom of the table, but Wagner shrugged off statistics ahead of the trip to Goodison Park.

"We are all together aware of our stats that we haven't scored most goals in the Premier League in the past," Wagner said.

"We should not get carried away by any stats because if we relied on stats, I would not be sitting here, we would not be in the Premier League for sure. Stats are interesting, even for me sometimes, but they don't always tell you the truth about success or no success."

Team news

Ademola Lookman missed Everton's victory over Rotherham on Wednesday with a groin problem but he looks set to be available as Silva contends with a long injury list.

Silva looks like he will need to use reinforcements from his Carabao Cup side for the Premier League.

Ademola Lookman is set to return from a groin injury

Wagner will be without suspended midfielder Jonathan Hogg, who sits out the second game of his three-match ban following his straight red card against Cardiff.

Jonas Lossl will continue in goal for the Terriers after Ben Hamer was forced off last weekend with a knee injury and winger Ramadan Sobhi is also unavailable due to a similar problem.

Wagner said he would decide on Friday whether or not to include Erik Durm in his squad again after the 2014 World Cup winner made his first appearance in 17 months at Stoke, having recovered from long-term hip and ankle injuries.

Opta stats

Everton won both meetings with Huddersfield by a 2-0 scoreline last season. The Terriers were one of just three teams Everton beat twice in the Premier League in 2017-18 (also Stoke and Newcastle).

Huddersfield have not won any of their last 14 away games against Everton in all competitions (D2 L12), last winning there 2-1 in the top-flight in September 1937.

Everton have won 17 of their last 20 home Premier League games against team starting the day in the bottom half of the league (D3) since losing to 14th placed West Brom at Goodison Park in February 2016.

Three of the eight red cards shown in the Premier League this season have been given to either Everton (2) or Huddersfield (1).

Huddersfield have managed just 16 shots in their first three Premier League games this season - the same tally as Sergio Aguero and Mohamed Salah have attempted alone so far this season.

Huddersfield have failed to score in their last five away matches in September in all competitions (D1 L4) since winning 1-0 at Leeds United in September 2016.

Yorkshire teams have won none of their last 15 Premier League visits to Goodison Park (W0 D5 L10) since Sheffield Wednesday won 2-1 there in April 1999.

Theo Walcott has scored in his last two Premier League games for Everton - he has not scored in three in a row in the competition since May 2013 for Arsenal.

Everton manager Marco Silva's only previous meeting with Huddersfield ended in a 1-4 home defeat, when he was manager of Watford in December 2017.

In Marco Silva's 45 Premier League matches as a manager, he has seen his sides collect nine red cards; among the current 20 managers, only four have seen more red cards during their Premier League managerial careers, while Silva has seen his teams pick up one more than Mauricio Pochettino has (8) despite managing 164 games fewer.

David Wagner's Huddersfield have taken one point from their first three Premier League matches

Merson's prediction

This would have been a banker if Richarlison was playing, they looked alright at Bournemouth. They went 2-0 up and I think they ran out of legs, Bournemouth just looked the fitter team. I don't see Huddersfield doing anything, though, to be honest. It's going to be a long season for them, they had a nightmare start but Cardiff was the game for them, and they never really looked like scoring.

That was a must-win match for Huddersfield, and I don't expect them to get anything here. Going into the international break with one point would be tough. They stayed up last season because of their start, and you've got to keep doing the things you did last season to match it, and they won't beat Manchester United at home or get anything at Chelsea.

PAUL PREDICTS: 2-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

