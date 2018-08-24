Fulham v Burnley preview: More rotation for Clarets after Europa League

Joe Hart is expected back in the Burnley XI for the Premier League match on Saturday

Burnley are expected to rotate their squad once again following their midweek Europa League game when they travel to Fulham in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche made six changes for Thursday's 3-1 Europa League qualifying play-off first leg defeat at Olympiakos, with the likes of Joe Hart, James Tarkowski and Aaron Lennon dropping to the bench and Ben Mee being left out of the squad entirely.

But these players are expected to come back into the side as the Clarets look for their first Premier League win of the season after being beaten 3-1 by Watford last weekend.

While Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic hopes Burnley's Europa League exploits will help his side to a first Premier League win, he is still expecting a tough encounter.

"We are going to try to find some kind of benefit from this game they are going to play tonight, but in the end we know what Burnley are about. They are never tired, they are running and fighting like a really crazy gang," he said.

"I have respect for them, respect for how they play football, and respect for all the successful steps they have made these few seasons."

Team news

Denis Odoi is set to return for Fulham after his two-match suspension following a red card in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final.

However, Alfie Mawson needs more time to rebuild his fitness but could feature in the midweek Carabao Cup match against Exeter. Floyd Ayite and Tim Ream remain sidelined.

Matej Vydra remains waiting for his Burnley debut having been an unused substitute in Greece, where he was part of the matchday 18 for the first time. Ben Gibson will also be available despite his midweek sending off.

Opta stats

Fulham and Burnley haven't met since the 2015-16 season in the Championship - Burnley won both matches on their way to promotion that season.

Burnley haven't lost any of their last 10 Premier League games against newly promoted opposition (W2 D8), though five of their last seven of these meetings have ended goalless.

Fulham have failed to win either of their two Premier League games this season (L2) - they last started a Premier League campaign without winning any of their first three games back in 2011-12 (D1 L2).

After winning five consecutive Premier League games between March and April, Burnley have gone seven without a win in the competition (D3 L4).

Since the start of last season, Burnley (53%) have won a higher share of their Premier League points in away games than any other side (29 of 55).

Johann Berg Gudmundsson has provided 11 Premier League assists, more than double that of any other Burnley player. Only three of those assists have come in away games.

Aged 18 years and 92 days against Spurs, Ryan Sessegnon became the youngest Fulham player to assist a Premier League goal; the last 18-year-old to assist goals in back to back Premier League appearances was Sheyi Ojo for Liverpool in May 2016.

Merson's prediction

If Fulham lose this, that's three defeats in three and you're maybe thinking they're going to struggle. You wonder: are they an unbelievably good Championship team, but not good enough for the Premier League? This is a huge game for them.

This is Fulham's big test, Burnley at home after a Europa League week for them. If they lose this I think it's a tough old season for them. It's a must-win for Fulham.

PAUL PREDICTS: 1-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)