Gillingham 1-4 Sunderland: Black Cats cruise to victory

Sunderland ran riot after coming from behind to end Gillingham's unbeaten home run with a 4-1 victory on Wednesday night.

It was a crazy start in the Sky Bet League One clash at Priestfield, with four goals scored in the opening 20 minutes.

Gills striker Tom Eaves bagged his fourth league goal in as many games by heading home Luke O'Neill's cross four minutes in.

But the lead was gone within the blink of an eye as Chris Maguire headed Jack Ross' men level less than a minute later.

Captain George Honeymoon put the rampant visitors ahead in the 18th minute with a rip-roaring strike after being expertly found by Josh Maja.

And a minute later it was three, with Max Power joining the party by beating Gills goalkeeper Tomas Holy.

The hosts had their chances to reduce the arrears before the break with Eaves firing over before Josh Parker nodded wide.

Eaves was denied a second by a defender on the line after lobbing goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin and hit the woodwork late on.

Just before the hour, Maja added gloss by pouncing on Gabriel Zakuani's botched clearance to hit a fourth.