Hannover 0-0 Borussia Dortmund: Marco Reus and Maximilian Philipp hit woodwork

Dortmund's Jadon Sancho (L) and Hannover's Linton Maina battle for possession

A game of few chances at the HDI Arena saw Hannover and Borussia Dortmund share the points in a goalless draw in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Dortmund, impressive 4-1 winners at home against RB Leipzig on the opening weekend of the Bundesliga season, came closest to breaking the deadlock as Marco Reus and Maximilian Philipp saw efforts strike the frame of the goal.

Hannover started well but were unable to really trouble Dortmund when they got in and around the visitors' penalty area.

At the other end, Marius Wolf brought a decent save from Michael Esser after 36 minutes before Reus crashed a shot against the crossbar just before half-time.

Philipp saw a looping header hit a post on the hour mark as Dortmund went close again.

Hannover's best chances came late in the match when Waldemar Anton's hooked shot was goalbound but for a deflection off a Dortmund defender to take the ball wide.

Bobby Wood then found himself through on goal with just the goalkeeper to beat but he slipped at the vital moment and Roman Burki smothered the danger.