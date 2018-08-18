Leicester 2-0 Wolves: Jamie Vardy given straight red in Foxes victory

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Jamie Vardy was given a straight red card on his first start of the Premier League season as Leicester beat Wolves 2-0 on Saturday.

It was Wolves defender Matt Doherty who gave the Foxes the lead in the 29th minute as he powered a header into his own net, before James Maddison hit home on the stroke of half-time to seal the victory.

Leicester ended the game with 10 men as Vardy was sent off in the 66th minute following a crunching studs-up tackle on Doherty.

Wolves were denied by the woodwork on three occasions and gave the Leicester defence plenty to think about, but were unable to make the breakthrough on a frustrating afternoon.

Player ratings Leicester: Schmeichel (7), Maguire (7), Chilwell (7), Evans (5), Albrighton (6), Pereira (7), Mendy (6), Ndidi (7), Maddison (8), Gray, Vardy (5).



Subs used: Amartey (5), Silva (4), Iheanacho (5).



Wolves: Patricio (6), Bennett (6), Coady (6), Boly (5), Doherty (6), Moutinho (7), Neves (7), Jonny (6), Costa (6), Jimenez (7), Jota (6).



Subs used: Traore (7), Bonatini (5), Gibbs-White (5).



Man of the match: James Maddison.

Wolves came racing out of the blocks with Joao Moutinho rattling the crossbar inside three minutes. Sixty seconds later, some good work from Raul Jimenez saw him keep the ball in play before cutting back for Doherty, but his attempted strike was kept out by the legs of Ben Chilwell.

The visitors rattled the woodwork for a second time in the 22nd minute as Jimenez latched onto a loose ball at the top of the area before hitting a thunderous volley. Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel leapt to make the save - pushing the ball onto the crossbar - and was lucky the rebound off his back did not go in.

Team news Claude Puel made four changes with Jonny Evans, Jamie Vardy, Nampalys Mendy and Marc Albrighton coming into the XI. Wolves had an unchanged starting 11 and club-record signing Adama Traore was named on the bench.

Leicester took the lead seven minutes later although it came from Doherty's head. Albrighton whipped a lovely ball into the area from the right, with Conor Coady getting a slight touch before Doherty powered a header past his own goalkeeper.

On the stroke of half-time, the Foxes doubled their lead. Ricardo Pereira strode towards the top of the box before being fouled, but the loose ball fell to a waiting Maddison who hit hard and low to send the ball past Patricio, albeit taking a deflection off Ryan Bennett on the way through.

Wolves made two half-time changes, introducing Leo Bonatini and club-record signing Adama Traore, who was involved instantly. He lofted a ball towards the back post for Jimenez but his shot was once again blocked by the legs of Chilwell. Not long after, Demarai Gray also had a long-range effort, but his strike sailed past Patricio's upright.

Leicester went down to ten men in the 66th minute after a terrible tackle from Vardy. He launched into a challenge on Doherty and while he initially got the ball, his studs were on show as he slammed into the back of the defender's knee. At close range, referee Dean had no choice but to show a straight red card.

Notes for Southgate There were strong performances from youngsters Ben Chilwell, Demarai Gray and James Maddison with U21s coach Aidy Boothroyd in attendance to see them flourish. Harry Maguire was solid at the back as ever, but Jamie Vardy showed a flash of ill-discipline to see him sent off. He will miss the next three matches, meaning he will not have any game time ahead of the September internationals which could jeopardise his place in Gareth Southgate's side.

The visitors struck the crossbar for the third time in the 80th minute as Jimenez scooped a ball towards the back post for Jonny, but he struck the top corner on a tight angle. Five minutes later, and Neves went for the spectacular from 20 yards, but Schmeichel made a superb, leaping save to keep him out as Leicester won their first game of the new season.

Opta stats

Leicester have beaten Wolves in the top-flight for the first time since December 1983 (5-1 at Filbert Street), drawing once and losing twice also since then.

Wolves have won just one of their eight visits to the King Power Stadium in all competitions (D3 L4), winning 4-1 in the Championship in May 2007.

Leicester have benefited from four own-goals in the Premier League since the start of last season, a joint-high along with Tottenham.

Since 2015/16, no player has picked up more red cards in the Premier League than Jamie Vardy (3, also Miguel Britos, Simon Francis, Sadio Mane and Victor Wanyama).

Man of the match - James Maddison

It was another strong performance from Leicester's No 10, who capped off his second game with a goal. Although he had a quiet opening half an hour, he soon found his feet and linked up well with Gray and Pereira in attack.

He deserved a goal after his efforts against Man Utd last weekend went unanswered, and Leicester fans will be hoping it is the first of many.

What's next?

Leicester will take on Southampton at St Mary's next weekend in the Premier League while Wolves will face a tough fixture against Premier League champions Manchester City at Molineux in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off, live on Sky Sports.