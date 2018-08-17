Leicester v Wolves preview: Jamie Vardy set for Foxes start

Jamie Vardy came off the bench to score against Manchester United

Jamie Vardy looks set for his first start of the season when Leicester host Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.

The striker was only named on the bench for the Foxes' opening game against Manchester United after featuring for England at the World Cup.

However, Vardy scored a consolation goal in the 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford and is now expected to start against Wolves.

"Jamie is training well this week with his team-mates and he is available," said Foxes manager Claude Puel. "He has a good chance to start."

Leicester's defeat at Manchester United means they have taken just four points from the last 24 available in the Premier League.

0:23 Claude Puel has dismissed speculation over his position Claude Puel has dismissed speculation over his position

That has seen Puel installed as the bookmakers' favourite to become the first Premier League manager to be sacked but the Frenchman said: "It's just speculation...I can't comment on speculation. I don't bet and I don't do the lottery - it's not my way.

"My job is to build something with Leicester; to continue to develop this club, to develop the players and the squad. After this, if people are angry or not satisfied, that is my concern."

Newly-promoted Wolves started their season with a 2-2 home draw against Everton.

2:50 Highlights: Wolves 2-2 Everton Highlights: Wolves 2-2 Everton

Team news

Leicester will be without Matty James and Shinji Okazaki as neither are deemed to be match fit.

New signing Caglar Soyuncu will not be available after completing his move from Freiburg.

Wolves team news to follow

Caglar Soyuncu has joined Leicester from Freiburg, but will not play this weekend

Opta stats

This is the first Premier League meeting between Leicester and Wolves since February 2004, a goalless draw at the King Power Stadium in a season that saw both sides relegated.

Wolves have won just one of their seven visits to the King Power Stadium in all competitions (D3 L3), winning 4-1 in the Championship in May 2007.

Leicester have not beaten Wolves in the top-flight since December 1983 (5-1 at Filbert Street), drawing once and losing twice since then.

Leicester vs Wolves remains one of only four fixtures in Premier League history that has seen a team come from three goals behind to win, with Wolves doing so at Molineux in October 2003 despite trailing 3-0 at half-time.

Leicester have earned just four points from their last 24 available in the Premier League (W1 D1 L6).

Jamie Vardy's next goal scored at home will be his 50th at the King Power Stadium for Leicester City.

Vardy has ended on the losing side in 10 of the 19 Premier League matches he has scored in since the start of last season (W6 D3).

Merson's prediction

Wolves were patient against Everton, passing it around nicely without going anywhere but they got the point in the end.

This will be a different game, Leicester will look to catch them on the counter-attack. I'll go with 2-1 to Leicester.

PAUL PREDICTS 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)