Lincoln 0-1 Crawley: Imps retain League Two top spot despite defeat

1:52 Lincoln 0-1 Crawley Lincoln 0-1 Crawley

Skipper Lee Frecklington was shown a straight red card as Lincoln lost 1-0 in their first defeat of the season at the hands of Crawley.

Frecklington was dismissed nine minutes into the second half for a late and rash challenge on Mark Connolly.

By then the Imps were 1-0 down after Michael Bostwick's own goal in first half added time. That proved to be the only goal as Crawley recorded a surprise win in front of new manager Gabriele Cioffi, who was watching from the stands.

Frecklington's rush of blood was perhaps brought on by frustration as Crawley had done an excellent job of stifling the League Two leaders.

Town controlled the first half with Panutche Camara forcing Grant Smith into the good save on 20 minutes but the Imps should have taken the lead a minute before the break when John Akinde poked wide from close range.

It proved to be a costly miss when Felipe Morais's deflected cross was inadvertently turned into his own net by Bostwick. Despite Frecklington's red card, Lincoln dominated the remainder of the match, but couldn't force an equaliser.