Liverpool v Brighton preview: Jurgen Klopp could name same XI for third game

Jurgen Klopp has used the same starting XI for Liverpool's opening two games

Jurgen Klopp could name the same starting XI for third game in a row as Liverpool welcome Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The German manager named the same XI in the opening two wins against West Ham and Crystal Palace, and with no new injuries to speak of, could do so again this weekend.

He was coy when asked about the possibility, though, saying: "We will see. That must always be an option and we've had enough sessions.

"I don't think it makes sense to only stick to a team because we won, [although] that's the most important thing. We have quality in the squad and there can be different reasons to change the line-up, so that's possible of course."

Brighton were 3-2 winners against Manchester United last weekend, and manager Chris Hughton is hoping his side can go to Anfield with confidence after the victory.

"An away game at Liverpool, it doesn't come much tougher than that. We certainly need to show a lot of the qualities that we showed in last week's performance," he said.

"Hopefully we'll go there with a little more confidence and less pressure. There isn't anybody that would expect us to win, but we've got to approach the game in a manner that will allow us to get something."

Team news

Dejan Lovren could miss out for Liverpool as he continues to recover from injury, with Klopp saying: "I'm pretty sure no chance for the Leicester game (next weekend) and then, hopefully, after the international break, he will be ready to go."

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a long-term Liverpool absentee.

Lewis Dunk has not trained with Brighton this week after picking up an ankle injury against Man Utd, and is doubtful to feature at Anfield, although boss Hughton has confirmed he should not be out for too long.

Bruno, Jose Izquierdo and Florin Andone also remain sidelined for the Seagulls while Tomer Hemed joined QPR on loan on Thursday.

Opta stats

Liverpool have won their last five matches against the Seagulls in all competitions, scoring 20 goals and conceding just five.

Brighton have lost seven of their nine league trips to Anfield (W1 D1), with their only victory coming in March 1982 when Andy Ritchie scored the only goal in a 1-0 win.

In all competitions, Brighton manager Chris Hughton has lost his last 12 away matches against the Premier League's 'big six' teams, seeing his teams scoring three times while conceding 38 goals in those games.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has lost all five of his Premier League matches against Liverpool, with his sides conceding at least four goals in every game (2-5, 0-5 and 1-5 at Norwich, 1-5 and 0-4 at Brighton).

Liverpool are unbeaten in each of their last 22 Premier League games at Anfield (W14 D8), keeping a clean sheet in the last six. The Reds last kept seven consecutive home shutouts in the top-flight in February 2007 (9) under Rafael Benítez.

Brighton haven't won any of their last 14 Premier League games on the road (D4 L10), with the Seagulls failing to net in 10 of those matches, including at Anfield in May (0-4).

Following his goal against Crystal Palace, Liverpool's James Milner extended his current record for the most Premier League games scored in without losing any of them (48 games: W38 D10 L0) - he is also one goal away from reaching 50 in the competition.

Merson's predction

It's going to be Liverpool, but by how many? Brighton had a great result against United, no doubt about that, but Liverpool are a different kettle of fish at home.

I know Stuart Pearce said Liverpool are going to win the title, but I'm still going for Man City, all day long, and probably by double digits.

I think it will go quite a way until the spring, don't get me wrong, but when push comes to shove and as time goes on, I don't know if Liverpool's squad can do it for the entire season.

PAUL PREDICTS: 3-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)