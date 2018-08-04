Liverpool v Napoli preview: Alisson to feature for Reds in Dublin

Alisson signed for Roma from Internacional in 2016 before they sold him on two years later

Alisson is set to make his Liverpool debut in a pre-season clash against Napoli on Saturday (kick-off 6pm).

A fortnight after becoming the world's most expensive goalkeeper, Alisson has trained with his new team-mates for the past week after returning from the World Cup and manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he expects him to play some part in the friendly, at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

One player who was on stand-by for the tournament in Russia, but was not required in the end, is Adam Lallana. He has used that time to have a strong pre-season for the Reds, and is keen to help them bounce back from their Champions League final disappointment after sitting out much of 2017/18 with injury.

"I'm delighted to be at a top club like Liverpool that are going to be challenging for trophies again and I'm looking forward to playing for England again," Lallana said.

"For my club, I just want to take the next step now. We've been in a few finals that we haven't been victorious in and that needs to change.

"We've got all the ingredients there, the experience we've gained and the squad we've put together, the signs are really good for us to go the next step."

Liverpool are undefeated so far in pre-season, beating both Manchester clubs during the International Champions Cup in the USA, and have spent approaching £200m on new signings as they look to close the gap on last season's Premier League champions Manchester City.

You can keep up with the game live from the Aviva Stadium with our live blog from 5.00pm.

Team news

Alisson is set to make his debut following his £67m move from Roma. Elsewhere, World Cup semi-finalists Jordan Henderson, Simon Mignolet and Dejan Lovren are all yet to return to training and will be absent - although Trent Alexander-Arnold, who came back early, could play some part.

Naby Keita is fit again after sitting out the last two games, and Daniel Sturridge has also returned to full training.