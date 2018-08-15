Maribor v Rangers preview: Ryan Jack set to return in Slovenia

Ryan Jack has missed Rangers' last two matches

Ryan Jack looks set to return as Rangers face Maribor in the second leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie on Thursday.

The midfielder has missed Rangers' last two matches against Maribor and St Mirren after suffering concussion against Aberdeen on August 5.

However, he has travelled with the squad to Slovenia as Rangers look to defend a 3-1 lead from the first leg.

"Ryan is back in full training, so assuming he gets through today and tomorrow, he will be available for selection," manager Steven Gerrard told the club website on Tuesday.

"It could be a huge boost because I think he is in great form and I think he has played a very important role for us so far."

However, Rangers will be without Jon Flanagan and Borna Barisic for the tie.

Rangers beat Maribor 3-1 in the first leg

Flanagan is suspended and new signing Barisic is cup-tied as he played against Rangers for Osijek in the last round. Andy Halliday could fill in at left-back.

Rangers have enjoyed an encouraging start to the season and are unbeaten in Europe and the Scottish Premiership.

However, Gerrard has called on his side to improve their discipline after having a player sent off in both of their opening league matches - although Alfredo Morelos' red card against Aberdeen was overturned on appeal.

"Again, we've gone down to 10 men," Gerrard said after the win over St Mirren at the weekend in which Ross McCrorie was dismissed.

0:54 Steven Gerrard has warned his players about discipline Steven Gerrard has warned his players about discipline

"I thought that was the correct decision. The referee got that one right. The response from my team, every single one of them rolled their sleeves up and did what they had to do.

"I've spoken to the team and praised them for the result, but I've also spoken about discipline and composure out there. It's difficult enough with 11 men. We're picking up too many red and yellow cards for my liking. But we'll learn, grow and keep going."

The winner of the tie will next face either Russian side FC UFA or Luxembourg outfit Progres Niederkorn, who knocked Rangers out of the competition last season.