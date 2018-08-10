Marseille 4-0 Toulouse: Dimitri Payet scores twice, VAR makes debut in Ligue 1 opener

Dimitri Payet scored twice as Marseille started with a convincing win

Dimitri Payet scored twice while VAR made its debut in Marseille's season-opening 4-0 home win over Toulouse on Friday night.

Video assistant referee technology has been introduced to France's top flight this season and made its bow in the first half at the Stade Velodrome.

It was used for a penalty award in Marseille's favour, and former West Ham star Payet stepped up to put his team ahead on the stroke of half-time.

The penalty was eventually given following handball by Toulouse's Kelvin Amian, and the visitors could have few complaints at falling behind following an opening 45 minutes that Marseille dominated.

The clubs were separated by 14 positions in the league last season, with Marseille just missing out on a top-three finish, and that gulf in class appeared for much of the contest.

There was no way back for Toulouse when Payet added his second after 62 minutes, with Marseille continuing to exert control and adding further goals from Valere Germain and Florian Thauvin.