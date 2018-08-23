Middlesbrough v West Brom preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis is unlikely to make changes for Friday's Sky Bet Championship clash against West Brom with the Teessiders intent on maintaining their unbeaten start to the season.

Boro currently sit second in the table on goal difference behind Leeds and above Bolton, with all three sides on 10 points from their four games to date, but would go top again with a positive result. Pulis looks to have missed out on a loan deal for Everton's Yannick Bolasie, but is still hoping to capture his team-mate Muhamed Besic as he attempts to strengthen his squad further.

Striker Rudy Gestede remains on the sidelines and continues to work his way back from an ankle problem, while Daniel Ayala and Jordan Hugill played in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Hartlepool in midweek in a bid for match-fitness.

Baggies boss Darren Moore is likely to stick with the men who romped to a 7-1 victory over QPR last time out. Moore restored his big guns for Rangers' visit to the Hawthorns last Saturday after resting them for the Carabao Cup victory over Luton.

Defender Tosin Adarabioyo replaced Allan Nyom following his season-long loan move to Spanish side Leganes and will hope to retain his place after a fine team display. Dwight Gayle scored the first goal of his loan spell from Newcastle in last weekend's rout and will be looking for more as he continues his blossoming partnership with Jay Rodriguez.

2:33 Bristol City 0-2 Middlesbrough Bristol City 0-2 Middlesbrough

Opta stats

Middlesbrough are winless in eight games against West Brom in all competitions (D4 L4) since a 2-0 win in February 2006.

West Brom's last trip to the Riverside outside the top-flight came in September 2009 - they hammered them 5-0 under Roberto Di Matteo, with Middlesbrough then managed by Gareth Southgate.

Middlesbrough have won 12 of their last 14 matches on a Friday in all competitions (D1 L1), though they lost most recently in March 2018 against Wolves.

M'boro vs W Brom Live on

West Bromwich Albion haven't played away from home on a Friday since Boxing Day in 2008, when they lost 2-0 at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea.

Since scoring in the 97th minute against Millwall, none of Middlesbrough's six league goals have been scored beyond the 32nd minute of matches.

West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez has scored three penalties for West Brom this season - as many as the Baggies had scored as a team in the last three league seasons combined.

2:37 West Brom 7-1 QPR West Brom 7-1 QPR

Prutton's prediction

Two of the heavyweights of the division meet at the Riverside Stadium on Friday night and both look in decent form. Middlesbrough have won their last three while West Brom thumped seven past QPR at the weekend.

This is a tough one to call between two very big, powerful sides who thrive from set-piece situations. Boro could go clear at the top at least for one night and I think they could sneak what should be an entertaining game.

David Prutton predicts: 3-2 with Jay Rodriguez to score first (270/1 with Sky Bet)